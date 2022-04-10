Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, head of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the Authority distributed Ramadan Mira to the residents of 40 villages in the Wilayat of Trarza in Mauritania. .

The directives of the wise leadership come within the framework of the humanitarian and development efforts undertaken by the UAE to improve life and alleviate human suffering caused by food scarcity and the lack of its resources in many brotherly and friendly countries, and to meet the Ramadan needs of the brothers in Mauritania during the holy month.

Dr. Muhammad Ateeq Al-Falahi, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, stressed that the directives of the wise leadership embody the UAE’s approach based on strengthening areas of human solidarity with all peoples and supporting the values ​​of human brotherhood from a purely human perspective without considering any ethnic, religious or sectarian differences.

He said that this impartial approach made the UAE one of the most effective and influential countries in the fields of giving and giving, and an unsurpassable number in the areas of humanitarian response in favor of issues that trouble many around the world and limit their aspirations for life and a decent life.

Al-Falahi added that the authority immediately began implementing the directives of the wise leadership, providing Ramadan requirements for the brothers in Mauritania and delivering them to the targeted in their areas of residence in about 40 villages in the border state of Trarza with Senegal, in coordination with the state embassy in Nouakchott, and a number of local partners in the concerned state.

The Secretary-General of the Red Crescent stressed that the authority is continuing to enhance its efforts and initiatives in Mauritania, by adopting more projects and programs that serve large sectors of the brotherly Mauritanian people in all fields.



