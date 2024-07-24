Under the guidance and support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Authority launched the “Agriculture and Food Security Data for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi” platform.

This platform is a strategic tool to support decision-making on food security and agricultural issues in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It is an electronic portal that provides accurate and comprehensive information on various aspects of the agricultural and food sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting from agricultural production to distribution and consumption.

The platform enables the analysis of updated data and the extraction of reports that help policymakers make decisions that contribute to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of policies and programmes related to food security, and developing a sustainable, flexible and integrated food system that meets the needs of the emirate and enhances rapid response to contain any threats or risks that may face food and vital security in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country.

His Excellency Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority, stressed that the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Security Data” platform is an important step towards enhancing innovation in the field of food security, by providing an advanced digital platform that allows access to reliable data, which contributes to supporting policy makers and researchers to develop innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the agricultural and food sector in the emirate.

He said: “We highly appreciate the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for this important initiative, which embodies the insightful vision of a wise leadership that understands the importance of food security in achieving stability and prosperity, within the framework of the Abu Dhabi government’s commitment to harnessing all resources and capabilities to ensure the provision of safe and sustainable food for all residents of the emirate.”

He explained that the platform was developed in cooperation with strategic partners from the public and private sectors and fed with data from 16 strategic partners of the Authority, noting that this cooperation allows for the provision of comprehensive data for the agricultural and food sector in accordance with best work practices in data management and governance.

He pointed out that the platform aims to support the achievement of the Authority’s priorities aimed at ensuring food availability and safety and enabling sustainable agricultural development in the emirate by developing and monitoring a sustainable, flexible and integrated food system, supported by a rapid response system to effectively contain threats and risks to food and biosecurity, in a way that serves to enhance the competitiveness of the local product.

The platform monitors the status of local, regional and global food security through a comprehensive and integrated dashboard covering more than 180 indicators and supports flexible response to emergencies related to food, animal diseases and agricultural pests, which leads to early action to prevent supply chain disruptions, readiness for any potential risks, and the development of scenarios and plans necessary to deal with crises and food emergencies.

The platform collects and monitors all data related to agriculture, food and food security, such as local agricultural production data, both plant and animal, trade, investment and future production data, strategic food stock levels, as well as food loss and waste rates across the value chain. It also monitors data on the health status of livestock and plants, pest control and response programs, vaccination programs against animal and common diseases, investment data and expected investment opportunities, and immediate updates to this data, providing more than 150 panels to display this data, analytical reports and future forecasts, which help in proper planning and confronting food and biosecurity threats, according to executable outputs and visions.

The platform also provides scientific forecasts and predictions regarding production, consumption, and supply and demand forecasts for food commodities, ensuring an accurate analysis of self-sufficiency levels by monitoring the percentage of local production compared to the volume of consumption, the sufficiency of the strategic reserve of food commodities, analyzing trends in the prices of major local and global commodities and products, and rates of dependence on food imports for each food item.

The platform includes an alert system for local, regional and global risks and threats, ensuring that scenarios are developed to deal with normal conditions, and other scenarios for emergencies and crises, with alerts being activated when global or local prices of basic food items change, or when production levels increase or decrease, in addition to alerts about weather and diseases that affect the availability of local or international supplies, and the ability to track biosecurity threats, environmental data and other data that support decision-making in the agricultural and food sector of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.