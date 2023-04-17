Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Minister of the Presidential Court, Emirates National Schools announced the launch of the “Scholarship Program for Academically Outstanding and Talented Male and Female Students” in its schools, based on its keenness to support excellence, encourage excellence, nurture student talents, and create a stimulating climate Creativity, innovation and scientific leadership.

The Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hamiri, said that the launch of this program comes in line with the approach of the wise leadership and its keenness to nurture innovators, interest in supporting outstanding students and investment in education, and in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan in support of the rehabilitation of children The UAE for excellence in their academic and professional career, adding that the new scholarship program embodies the keenness of Emirates National Schools to ensure excellence in sponsoring, keeping up with and supporting outstanding students and those with skills and talents.

For his part, Dr. Shaun Daly, Director General of Emirates National Schools, said that the scholarship program is open to students from grades six to twelve in all Emirates National School complexes in the country, who have shown exceptional achievements in their academic endeavors and possess unique talents and skills, and that the program was designed To encourage male and female students to pursue higher education, and to support deserving male and female students who have demonstrated excellence in their field of study and demonstrated their passion for learning.

The Scholarship Program for Talented and Talented Students includes two sections, the “Academic Merit Category” and the “Outstanding Talents and Skills Category.” The “Academic Merit Category” will be open to male and female students who have achieved success in their academic endeavors, such as obtaining a high GPA, participating in extracurricular activities, and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, while the “distinguished talents and skills category” will be open to students with unique talents and skills in science and technology, arts, sports and athletics.This category is designed to recognize the outstanding achievements of male and female students who have demonstrated exceptional talent in their chosen fields.

The scholarship program will provide (100 scholarships) for deserving male and female students in both categories and cover from 25% to 100% of tuition fees. Deserving male and female students will be selected based on specific criteria and conditions, and the scholarship program will be applied from the next academic year 2023/2024. .