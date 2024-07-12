In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Emirates National Schools announced the launch of the “Scholarship Program for Academically Outstanding and Talented Students” in all campuses across the country for the upcoming academic year.

2024–2025.

His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Emirates National Schools, stressed that this comes from the keenness of the wise leadership to support and sponsor creative and outstanding individuals, and in response to the directives supporting the qualification of distinguished, specialized cadres to meet the needs of national development.

His Excellency pointed out that the scholarship program is one of the most important initiatives that support excellence, encourage superiority, and nurture student talents, in addition to creating a climate that stimulates creativity, innovation, and scientific leadership.

The programme targets male and female students from grades 6 to 12 in Emirates National Schools complexes, who have achieved exceptional academic achievements and possess outstanding talents and skills. It is designed to encourage students to continue their higher education.

The program includes two categories: “Academic Merit Category” for students who have achieved academic success, such as obtaining a high grade, participating in activities that enhance team spirit, cooperation and social communication in the school community, and demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, and “Talents and Distinguished Skills Category” for students with unique talents and skills in science, technology, arts, sports and athletics. This category was designed to recognize the distinguished achievements of talented students in their chosen fields. Scholarships will be provided to those eligible based on specific criteria and conditions. The program will be implemented for the next academic year 2024-2025.