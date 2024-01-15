A translation of the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness’s wife, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, and within the initiatives of Dubai Social Agenda 33 “The Family is the Foundation of the Nation,” Today, the Community Development Authority in Dubai launched the “Dubai Weddings” program, with the aim of providing support to citizens about to get married in Dubai, and alleviating their financial burdens, thus encouraging them to get married and contributing to enhancing family stability.

The program reflects Her Highness's keenness to provide solutions to the challenges facing those about to get married, and to provide programs and initiatives that reduce their burdens and motivate them to achieve their aspirations of building cohesive families, with the aim of enhancing family cohesion and stability.

The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed that the program will include packages of initiatives that facilitate the formation of happy families that have the elements of quality of life and stability, including bearing all wedding expenses for citizens of the Emirate of Dubai who wish to marry with specifications and standards consistent with their aspirations, provided that the wife is a citizen of the UAE. .

The “Dubai Weddings” program offers a package of incentives that help reduce the costs of marriage, as the program provides marriage planning services and holding wedding parties in modern and fully equipped halls in a number of areas in Dubai: Al Barsha, Al Lisaili, Hatta, and soon Al Twar Hall, in addition to providing programs Awareness and family counseling for newlyweds and young people about marriage planning, family management, and financial affairs.

Promoting family stability

Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, extended her sincere thanks to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, for Its unlimited giving and support to the people of the country to raise their standard of living and bring happiness to their hearts.

Her Excellency stressed that the program stems from the Authority’s strategy aimed at enhancing family and social stability for citizens in the Emirate of Dubai, and focusing on increasing the number of Emirati families in society.

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid expressed her hope that this program will constitute the beginning of a new phase of societal awareness in which the focus shifts to the importance of building a happy and stable family in financial and social conditions that encourage its members to work, give and develop, instead of focusing on the non-essential aspects related to wedding celebrations, which are… An additional burden on young people that forces them to delay marriage.

Her Excellency said: “The immediate goal is to provide financial and social support to young people to encourage them to get married, but we aspire for the program to also contribute to creating a positive model for wedding celebrations and changing stereotypical ideas related to exaggerated celebrations, and thus helping a larger segment of young men and women to marry at a sufficiently early age.” It contributes to increasing the number of Emirati families in society and serves the sustainable development plans of the Emirate of Dubai.”

Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid added: “The work team, in cooperation with partners, has developed ideal specifications for women’s weddings that meet the aspirations of those about to get married, and are consistent with the customs and traditions of our society in all details, ensuring that Dubai weddings are a model to be followed. On the other hand, it will be attached All those registered in the program receive an educational course to build their social capabilities related to their new life and their capabilities in financial planning for this life, which contributes to alleviating the requirements of this stage and developing their skills to deal with it optimally.”

Register in the program

All citizens wishing to marry from the Emirate of Dubai can register in the “Dubai Weddings” program, provided that the wife is an Emirati citizen. Those wishing to benefit from the services of the Dubai Wedding Program can register on the “Emarati” platform, which covers citizens’ needs for city services easily, fully and safely, within the comprehensive smart application for city services “Dubai Now”. They can also register or view the details of the program, through Visit the website of the Community Development Authority in Dubai or contact the Authority via phone number: 8002121.