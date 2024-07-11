The Emirates Red Crescent team participating with the United Arab Emirates team in the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York confirmed that humanitarian work and community empowerment are at the forefront of the priorities of the country’s wise leadership, and that it is historically considered one of the largest aid donor countries in the world, and that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, is working to enhance the areas of humanitarian and development response worldwide. This came as part of the activities of the UAE delegation participating in the activities of the second day of the “High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development”, which is organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs at its headquarters in New York and will continue until July 17, 2024. His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, presented in a keynote session on the first goal of the Sustainable Development Goals on eradicating poverty and its interconnected relationship with the rest of the Sustainable Development Goals, the UAE’s qualitative contributions to reducing poverty and addressing its causes by supporting infrastructure projects, renewable and clean energy, providing job opportunities, education and healthcare to combat poverty from its roots globally, and supporting the financing of projects that enable sustainable growth and transformation in the field of renewable and clean energy and innovation in fruitful development work. Al Mansouri said: “Our wise leadership, may God protect it, has always been interested in supporting various countries in the world most in need, and the UAE’s record is full of achievements. Historically, it is considered one of the largest donor countries in the world, and in turn, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority is considered the executive arm in the path of providing humanitarian aid that contributesIn reducing the global poverty crisis. He added: “The Emirates Red Crescent Authority, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Authority, continues to enhance the areas of humanitarian and development response, and work to achieve more gains for those targeted by the Authority’s services worldwide. It has achieved qualitative results through initiatives and programs that achieve sustainable development, and 54% of the total aid provided by the Emirates Red Crescent in 2022 was development aid, 64% of which was allocated to the first goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which is to eradicate poverty.” Al Mansouri explained that the Authority has implemented 264,788 projects in various fields, such as agricultural and fisheries wealth, infrastructure, social care, water and clean energy, benefiting 53 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, reaching 94 million beneficiaries, and the cost of these projects amounted to 1.3 billion dollars. In the area of ​​partnerships, His Excellency pointed out that the Emirates Red Crescent Authority has forged strong partnerships with many international organizations, including, for example: the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, with which the Authority recently signed a cooperation agreement in Geneva within the framework of the efforts made by the “Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women”. The Authority also has similar partnerships with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the World Food Programme, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the World Health Organization, UNRWA, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and other international organizations.

He explained that these partnerships were employed to serve humanitarian and development issues globally, and resulted in many joint programs that contributed to alleviating human suffering, and left a positive impact in the field of partnership for humanity. The Emirates Red Crescent Authority participated in many events accompanying the forum, where His Excellency Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Authority’s Local Affairs Sector, participated in the session “Activating the Sustainable Development Goals: Drawing the Desired Features for Africa”, in the presence of Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, and a number of representatives of participating countries and organizations, and discussed the role of effective partnerships in combating poverty and its causes, enhancing food self-sufficiency, and neutralizing the risks and repercussions of climate change. The High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development is the United Nations’ main platform for sustainable development issues. Since its establishment in 2012, it has played a pivotal role in following up and reviewing the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at the country level. This session of the international forum is held under the slogan “Advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and eradicating poverty in times of multiple crises: effectively implementing sustainable, flexible and innovative solutions.”

The delegations participating in this year’s edition of the forum, throughout its duration from July 8 to 17, are working on in-depth reviews of five of the Sustainable Development Goals: Goal 1, which is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere; Goal 2, which is to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture; Goal 13, which supports climate action and calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its repercussions; Goal 16, which aims to promote peaceful and inclusive societies for all to achieve sustainable development, provide justice for all and build effective institutions that are characterized by efficient performance; and Goal 17, which focuses on establishing global partnerships to enhance the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals.