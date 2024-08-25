Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, launched the “Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition Badge” for falcons, during the 21st edition of the exhibition, which will be held from August 31 to September 8, 2024 at ADNEC Abu Dhabi.

The badge qualifies falcons purchased at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition and its accompanying events and auctions to participate under the supervision of the Abu Dhabi Falcon Club in the new racing rounds that will be created for falcons carrying the badge in four categories including “Gyr Pure”, “Gyr Qarmousha”, “Gyr Shaheen”, and “Tabaa”, within the next round of the President of the State Cup for Falconry 2024-2025.

His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said: “The launch of this badge is a translation of the aspirations of our wise leadership to support all national events that would contribute to providing added value that enhances Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital that combines modernity and authenticity, and a leading centre for creativity and innovation in various sports and heritage activities.”

His Excellency expressed his confidence in the great positive impact of such an initiative in supporting the falconry sector and falconers locally and internationally, which will contribute to enhancing participation in the activities of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2024, reaching all supporting and parallel sectors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group, said: “The launch of this badge, which is sponsored and supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to advance the reality and future of the falconry sector in the country, and its efforts to preserve the capabilities and popular heritage of these important sports, and enhance their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.”

Al Dhaheri added: “The launch of this badge aims to provide support to producers to enhance their participation in the exhibition. It will contribute to encouraging the inclusion of high-level birds for participation, encouraging visitors to acquire falcons and introduce the heritage of falconry, in order to promote the exhibition and its role in supporting this sport locally and internationally.”

Sultan Al Mahmoud, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, said: “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers Club and ADNEC Group to launch this badge. I am confident that it will contribute to enhancing the exhibition’s regional and global competitiveness and position, and will also contribute to supporting a wide range of supporting sectors, starting from producers to experts and those interested in these sectors.”

Al Mahmoud added that the work teams at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, in cooperation with the ADNEC Group, will work to make future championships for the badge a success under the umbrella of the President’s Cup Championship, may God protect him, which will effectively contribute to supporting these important sports and enhancing their presence and competitiveness.