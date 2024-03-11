Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the third Emirati aid ship within Operation “Gallant Knight 3” will leave the country within the next two days, heading to Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt. 4,500 tons of various relief materials to support our brothers in Gaza.

The ship's contents include food, medical and nutritional supplements for children, as well as various winter clothes, shelter materials and other necessary needs.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan to operate this aid ship come in support of the state’s humanitarian initiatives for the benefit of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, as part of the ongoing “Galant Knight 3” operation to support them and provide the necessary needs in various fields to those affected by the events there.

The operation of the third ship coincided with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, to contribute to meeting the growing needs of the brothers in Gaza at the present time.

It should be noted that a precise plan has been prepared in coordination with the delegations of the Emirates Red Crescent currently present inside the Gaza Strip, to distribute the ship’s cargo of aid to those targeted in the areas most affected by the events in Gaza. The Authority is making every humanitarian effort in its power to keep up with the magnitude of the humanitarian challenges facing the Palestinian arena, especially in the field of food supplies during the holy month of Ramadan.

In December of last year, the UAE sent the first aid ship to the city of Al-Arish as part of Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, carrying 4,016 tons of various relief materials, which included 3,465 tons of food supplies, 420 tons of shelter materials, and 131 tons of aid. Medical, followed by the second ship that was operated last February, and carried 4,303 tons of food supplies, 154 tons of shelter materials, and 87 tons of medical aid.