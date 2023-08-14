Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, a number of orphans who excelled in the twelfth exams this year went to the Holy Land today to perform the rituals of Umrah, in honor of them for the honorable results they achieved in the exam, and in appreciation For their scientific and academic excellence.

The Red Crescent Authority supervised the implementation of the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Authority, and made the necessary arrangements to facilitate the process of their travel to the Holy Land, and provided all means that enable them to perform the rituals easily and smoothly.

The directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan come to enhance the role played by the Red Crescent Authority in the field of providing the necessary care for orphans in various fields, especially the educational aspect that receives special attention from His Highness, as the Authority sponsors thousands of orphans in various educational stages, and provides them with All the appropriate conditions to continue their educational path, and facilitate the means of excellence and success for them.

This initiative also comes as an appreciation and gratitude to the orphans for their academic perseverance and academic effort, which enabled them to be at the forefront of excelling in this year’s exams, and to encourage their peers to follow their example in the coming years.