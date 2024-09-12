His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has directed the allocation of scholarships to a number of graduates of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development in the Master of International Business Law programme at the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas.

Providing scholarships to graduates of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development in the Master’s programme aims to enhance their legal and commercial capabilities in the global business environment, enabling them to deal effectively with the legal challenges facing institutions in global markets.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum yesterday witnessed the graduation of a group of national talents from the Master of International Business Law students at the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, in cooperation with the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy.

His Highness congratulated the graduates on obtaining their master’s degrees, wishing them success in their career path. He also urged them to continue their efforts in scientific research to serve their country and enhance its leadership on the global stage.

His Highness stressed that the Emirate of Dubai continues to develop a world-class infrastructure for higher education, and provide quality academic programmes to make the emirate among the top 10 cities in the world in terms of education quality by 2033, in accordance with the objectives of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33”.

At the conclusion of the ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum distributed certificates to the master’s degree holders, congratulated them on their excellence, and blessed their efforts and tireless pursuit of knowledge and creativity.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform: “I witnessed the graduation ceremony of a new batch of students of the Master of International Business Law at the University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, which comes in cooperation with the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy.. We directed the allocation of scholarships for graduates of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development to participate in this distinguished programme.”

His Highness added: “We congratulate all graduates and wish them continued success in their academic and professional careers. We reaffirm our full commitment to supporting national competencies and empowering them to consolidate the UAE’s global leadership.”

The Master of International Business Law program was launched in 2018 under a partnership between the Dubai International Financial Centre Academy and the French University of Paris II Pantheon-Assas, which is one of the most prestigious universities in Europe and the world, and offers a wide range of academic programs to contribute to preparing pioneers in the fields of law and legislation, and contribute to broadening the horizons of leaders in several fields.

The Master’s programme aims to prepare young and experienced executive leaders to undertake major operations such as acquisitions, market transactions, global mergers, complex financing and restructuring, buyouts, financial engineering and industrial projects, in addition to strategic thinking to face complex future developments.

The program also contributes to facing legal challenges and finding appropriate solutions for them in accordance with the best international legal practices, as it qualifies its members to undergo practical experiences and specialized workshops with experts and officials in the legal field and international relations.