His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, directed that work on Monday, February 12, be done remotely for Dubai government employees, given the expected weather conditions. The decision includes employees in all government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai, with the exception of jobs that require attendance at the workplace.
Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news
#directives #Hamdan #bin #Mohammed #remote #work #Dubai #government #Monday #due #weather #conditions
Leave a Reply