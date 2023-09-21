His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, patron of the “Taqdeer” Award for caring for workers and distinguished companies, confirmed that the award constitutes a qualitative addition to the UAE’s credit, confirming its role in the field of caring for workers’ rights and providing a model to be emulated at the international level. In paying attention to an important segment of society that represents an influential element in the development equation by motivating institutions and companies to provide advanced levels of care and attention to workers.

His Highness praised the noble goals of the first labor award of its kind in the world, and that it is in line with the efforts and directions of the Dubai government to provide a distinguished and balanced labor environment that preserves workers and companies’ mutual rights. His Highness pointed out that expanding the scope of the award to include all the workforce in the world, consolidates Dubai’s position as a pioneering model. In providing incentives for excellence in all fields, and creating a climate that ensures that everyone unleashes their potential to reach the highest levels of efficiency within the various productive sectors in their diverse forms.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai directed the concerned authorities to provide the necessary support to enhance the success of the award to move forward in achieving its lofty goals and to build new concepts and policies that support the process of building bridges of joint cooperation and the best relations between companies and their workers.

His Highness praised the efforts of the award’s work team and called on them to do more to enhance the process of excellence and leadership in this field, and to transfer the success experiences recorded to various institutions concerned with workers’ rights around the world.

The General Secretariat of the Taqdeer Award, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, announced the launch of the activities of its sixth session, and the expansion of its scope to become an international award, during a press conference during which details of the current version were presented, which is expected to witness An increase in the number of participants, in light of the success achieved by its previous sessions, and the interest it receives at the local and international levels.

International award

During the press conference, His Excellency Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and Chairman of the Taqdeer Award, said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to develop the award.” Continuously to include the largest number of individuals and companies, the scope of the award has been expanded to become a global award with a 7-star rating starting from its current session, and registration has been opened for companies and institutions to win this award with lofty goals.”

His Excellency extended his sincere thanks to His Highness, the sponsor of the award, for His Highness’s directives and continuous support, noting that the award contributed to motivating the work teams to achieve great achievements that brought the award to the international level, which strengthens the position of Dubai, which provides a global model in caring for this important segment of society.

Vision and goals

Regarding the vision and objectives of the award, Major General Obaid bin Surour said: “Taqdeer” is a unique strategic government initiative of its kind in the world. It was launched in 2016 and works to spread the best international practices in the field of caring for the workforce and respecting and appreciating the achievements of companies, with the aim of establishing a positive work environment in which to invest. The latent potential of individuals and their creative contributions, highlighting the UAE’s efforts in the field of caring for the workforce and ensuring their rights in accordance with the best international conventions and standards in this field.”

Regarding the backgrounds for launching the award at the global level, he said: “Over the course of its successive sessions, the award has contributed to making a major positive change in the lives and work environments of hundreds of millions of workforces and companies around the world. The award has also generated good reactions monitored by the general secretariat of the award by participating companies, especially international ones.” The award also contributed to building bridges of communication between companies and their workers, enhancing employee loyalty, improving productivity, work outcomes, and speeding up project completion.

Creative initiatives

Regarding the initiatives provided by the Award in serving excellence in the labor sector, the Chairman of the Award said: “The Award has launched a number of creative initiatives that are considered the first of their kind in the world. The most prominent of these initiatives is the signing of memorandums of understanding with 12 government agencies in Dubai, under which the latter provides incentives.” It also launched a golden card granted to distinguished companies that won the 4-5 star categories to organize the process of obtaining their government incentives. This card allows its corporate holders to obtain discounts and great benefits that enhance their reputation locally and internationally. It also launched a special discount card. For distinguished workers, it is supported by 110 retail centers and multi-service commercial establishments, allowing its worker holders, who currently number 210,000, to save more than 300 million dirhams annually, if each one of them saves only 1,500 dirhams within two years, which is the validity period of the card.

Million Gold Company Award

During the press conference, Major General Obaid revealed the launch of a prize worth one million dirhams that will be given to the distinguished company that will occupy the list of winning companies in the 7-star category and have the highest number in the classification, in addition to giving this company additional incentives, giving it preference to win local or international projects. The Chairman of the Award called on national and international companies to seize the opportunity and compete to win this lofty award.

His Excellency Major General Obaid bin Suroor expressed his deep appreciation to everyone who contributes to the success of the award and the promotion of its objectives, led by the strategic partners in government agencies and companies that support the workers’ discount card. He thanked the international company (On Pacific), as a new strategic sponsor, for its support and sponsorship of the award in its sixth season and for its distinguished efforts to market the award locally and globally, relying on its professional team and experts in the field of marketing, media and artificial intelligence.

A vision that looks to the future

The process of developing the award’s strategy included major amendments to the award’s criteria to keep pace with its global vision. Regarding the most prominent of these amendments, Brigadier General Abdul Samad Hussein, Excellence Advisor for the Award, said: “We will seek to make the award’s criteria a way of life for companies and workers of the world, as we focused on moving the concept of the so-called traditional workforce, semi-skilled and unskilled, to knowledgeable, skilled and semi-skilled workers. And moving from policies of apostasy.” Action to policies that pave the way for building proactive strategies based on anticipating the future for a happier, more successful and more productive labor sector. The amendments also included standards that contribute to the transition from acceptable institutional performance to exceptional institutional performance.

7-star category

Regarding the reasons for developing the award criteria, Brigadier General Abdul Samad Hussein said: “We developed the award criteria to raise the level of challenge facing companies around the world and increase the levels of competition for leadership and excellence in the field of labor welfare. We are fully confident that the companies competing to win this category will seek to develop their policies and procedures.” This paves the way for it to win, and thus creates an ideal work environment that improves the performance of its workforce and prepares them to become 7-star workers as well.”

He added: “The main and secondary award criteria and performance areas were developed in accordance with international best practices to include rights and equal opportunities, work environment, housing, sports and entertainment facilities and activities, transportation, health and safety, well-being, training and development, career advancement, recognition and rewards, empowerment, participation, creativity and innovation.”

Registrations

Regarding the registration processes to participate in the award, Lieutenant Colonel Khaled Ismail, Secretary-General of the award, said: “The award’s technical team has worked to introduce artificial intelligence applications into the registration and evaluation processes to make them more smooth and dynamic,” indicating that registration processes to participate in the competition for the award have begun as of today.

He added: “The evaluation system approved by the award is the result of development processes that lasted for several months to obtain the desired results, making it the first of its kind in the world, where artificial intelligence methodology is adopted to evaluate the inputs of nomination requests and grant results for each of the award’s criteria separately.” .

New strategic partner

The press conference to launch the award in its sixth session witnessed the signing of a joint cooperation agreement between the Taqdeer Award and On Pacific, where His Excellency Major General Obaid bin Surour and the company’s CEO, Engineer Muhammad Kamal, signed for the award.

Commenting on the new partnership, Engineer Muhammad Kamal expressed his pride in the strategic partnership with the “Taqdeer” Award, saying: “We are happy with the strategic partnership with this distinguished award, and we see that the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai in particular are seeking to take the lead in encouraging the concept of comprehensive quality in all aspects.” Life, especially with regard to the quality of the labor market, its legislation and standards, and raising it to a position worthy of Dubai World’s leadership in all fields, which makes us keen to employ all our experience and capabilities in the field of media, technology and artificial intelligence in activating this partnership to achieve the highest desired results and add new successes. This global award is through the arm of our media group “Omedia” and its cadres, which have high experience in the field of media and marketing work in accordance with the latest and best contemporary media standards and trends.

He added: “We are committed from the first moment of signing this successful partnership to work on providing distinguished standards for the award and providing all media and advisory services supported by professional coverage in all media outlets and social media in an optimal manner.”