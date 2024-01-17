In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, and within Dubai Social Agenda 33; Al Furjan Fund sponsors organizing a series of tourist trips for retirees at the Thukher Club in the Emirate of Dubai to various destinations around the world.

The initiative, which is supervised by the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai, aims to enhance the integration of retirees and help them spend their free time optimally to continue their lives in a positive and ideal psychological and health condition, which allows them to contribute to community service, development efforts, and preserving their identity in a way that suits their abilities and inclinations.

The tourist trips began with a trip to Sri Lanka that lasted for a week, and included a group of daily activities and programs concerned with the cultural, charitable, social, recreational and health aspects for retirees.

Social empowerment

The initiative to organize a series of tourist trips for retirees at the Thukher Club meets the objectives of the Al Furjan Fund, which was established in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and was launched by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, with the aim of financing social ideas and projects in neighborhoods. Al Furjan Residential District in Dubai is reflected in enhancing the quality of life of citizens and empowering them economically and socially, as this initiative seeks to show appreciation to retirees for their contributions, strengthen ties and form friendships between them, and enhance their physical and psychological health.

The initiative also fulfills one of the goals of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enable the most effective and proactive social system in protection, care and empowerment, by developing a model that enhances protection and social care for all segments of society, including retirees.

The initiative to launch trips for retirees to various destinations around the world achieves the goals of the Thukher Club, which seeks to empower and integrate retirees, enhance their participation in community life, spare them social isolation, pay attention to their quality of life in terms of health, cultural and psychological aspects, and give them a space to enjoy life through a group of unique activities during which they explore. Different cultures, and they practice new hobbies.

Integrated care

For his part, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Hareb, head of the government work team for the Thukher Project in the Emirate of Dubai, said: “Thukher Club works according to a comprehensive integration methodology that aims to meet all the needs of retirees, from integrated social care to recreational activities and opportunities for empowerment and participation, through a series of integrated services that help them achieve Keeping pace with developments in life, and allowing them to expand their participation in daily activities and benefit from their experiences and knowledge and transfer them to younger generations with the aim of involving them in designing and creating the future.”

He continued: “Thukher Club has developed programs for this initiative that cover all the social, psychological, and health aspects that retirees need, in a way that contributes to occupying their time and benefiting from it in a positive way, and in a way that ensures the strengthening of their integration into society,” noting that this trip is the beginning of a series of trips that aim to give retirees an opportunity. To enjoy the post-retirement period in an exceptional way.

Various services

For his part, His Excellency Major General Dr. Ali Muhammad Singal, Deputy Head of the Government Work Team for the Thukher Project in the Emirate of Dubai, pointed out that the various services that the club provides to retirees aim to achieve the directives of the wise leadership to work to enhance their quality of life, by providing integrated services that keep them active. Permanent and active contributors to community life.

He stressed that these tourist trips carry a deep message of gratitude and respect for retirees, and embody the club’s strategy aimed at strengthening social ties and expanding the participation of retirees in daily life and transferring their experiences and knowledge to younger generations, through purposeful activities that provide them with opportunities to occupy their time and exploit it positively, as they find in trips an opportunity. To enjoy unforgettable experiences, communicate and interact with their colleagues in an atmosphere of love and friendliness.

Sustainable support

Rashid Al Hajri, Project Manager of Al Furjan Fund, said: “This initiative reflects the Fund’s commitment to its role in supporting all segments of society, especially retirees, and its keenness to enhance the services provided to them by implementing programs that create a distinguished experience that enhances their well-being, and highlights its keenness to provide sustainable and comprehensive support to retirees who have contributed.” “In the service of the nation, they had an imprint on the advancement and progress the UAE has achieved at the regional and global levels.”

Al-Hajri stressed the Fund’s keenness to support projects that accelerate the achievement of the goals and objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to enable a distinguished social system in protection, care and empowerment, which is translated by the Fund in sponsoring projects that seek to consolidate the well-being and happiness of society, enhance the quality of life, communication, community cohesion and national identity and encourage… Community participation and building proactive support systems that achieve family stability.

A unique experience

For their part, the retirees participating in the tourist trip appreciated the support and directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in launching this and other generous initiatives that target retirees and enhance their quality of life and psychological and physical comfort.

Mohammed Sultan bin Thani, one of the retirees participating in the first trip of the initiative, said: “The trip that started to Sri Lanka and lasted for 7 days combined relaxation and exploring a different culture, as the participants enjoyed a unique travel experience that included a group of recreational and cultural activities, such as visiting archaeological and historical monuments, “Practicing water sports, shopping in local markets, and doing some charitable work.”

He continued: “The trip provided an opportunity for retirees to explore the beauty and diversity of Sri Lanka, as the participants enjoyed a trip full of cultural experiences and exceptional tourist attractions, which included many enjoyable activities and visits to historical sites.”

Retirees in Dubai receive special care, as a number of initiatives have been launched aimed at achieving their moral and material stability, and stimulating the benefit of their experiences, in a way that consolidates community and national cohesion and contributes to achieving development and economic sustainability.

It is noteworthy that the “Al Furjan Fund” is one of the initiatives of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens’ Affairs, which aims to improve the quality of life of citizens in residential neighborhoods, finance development and community ideas and projects in residential neighborhoods that are managed by citizens, implement programs that enhance family stability, and create a distinct community experience for citizens’ lives in Their relief.