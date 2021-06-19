Dubai (WAM)

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has announced the implementation of a 16-kilometre special bike path on Jumeirah Beach, linking the existing bike path on Jumeirah Street at the Dubai Water Canal with the existing path. On King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street at Dubai Internet City. His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The implementation of the bicycle path project is a translation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the level of quality Life in the city to achieve the happiness of the population, and the transition towards sustainable transportation solutions, as it comes in implementation of the instructions of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to transform Dubai into a bicycle-friendly city, by providing appropriate alternatives to encourage residents to exercise Cycling, in fulfillment of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which aims to make Dubai the best city for life in the world.”

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer stressed that the project for the bicycle path in Jumeirah Beach is a qualitative addition to the package of infrastructure projects implemented by the Government of Dubai, to encourage sports and recreational activities to improve the quality of life in the emirate. Regarding the details of the new path, His Excellency said: “The width of the path in its first part is four meters, and passes along Jumeirah Beach, parallel to the current jogging and pedestrian paths on the beach extending from the Dubai Water Canal to Umm Suqeim Park, then the path moves to traffic along Jumeirah Street and King Salman Street. Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to Dubai Internet City, and the width of the path in this section is three meters. Integrated services. The track serves many vital areas along Jumeirah Beach, such as Sunset Mall, the Open Beach, Dubai Dhow Club, Kite Beach, Umm Suqeim Park, and Burj Al Arab. The public can take advantage of the track to practice cycling along the beach where it is available. All service facilities, as well as benefit from the shared bicycle services available at Sunset Mall, Al-Manara Mosque, and Umm Suqeim Park. The speed of the Jumeirah beach path is 20 kilometers per hour, and it is classified within the mobility, sports and entertainment paths.

comprehensive scheme

His Excellency the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority explained that the bicycle path on Jumeirah Beach is part of a comprehensive plan to develop bicycle paths aimed at linking all vital areas in the emirate, as the total lengths of bicycle paths implemented until the end of last year amounted to 463 km. The tracks plan for 2026 includes the implementation of 276 km of additional lanes, bringing the total length of bicycle paths to 739 km, while the plan aims to link coastal areas such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Marina with external paths in the Al Qudra area, Seih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba, passing through the Al Barsha and Telal areas. Dubai, Nad Al Sheba, and linking the most vital areas in the emirate with the various public transport stations. The best standards and specifications. The design and implementation of bicycle paths and setting speeds on them took into account the application of the best international standards, specifications and technical guides, in line with the nature of the region and the classification of paths, and these paths contributed to encouraging residents and visitors to exercise and use bicycles, as they fall within the alternative means of transportation. and sustainable strategy to achieve first and last mile trips. Bicycle speed. The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has set the speeds of bicycles in the emirate at 30 km / h on the tracks designated for amateurs, and 20 km / h on the lanes designated or shared with pedestrians within urban areas in the city, and at unspecified speeds on the training tracks, as part of the authority’s keenness to Pedestrian and cyclist safety.