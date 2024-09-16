Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Honorary Chairwoman of the Red Crescent Authority, the “Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women” is organizing the international conference “Health of Refugee Women in Light of Climate Change” in the capital, Abu Dhabi, early next October..

The conference discusses a number of topics including health care strategies in areas affected by climate change, empowering women in refugee health management, innovative solutions and support for mental health in areas affected by climate change. A group of officials and experts specializing in supporting refugee women’s health participate in its work..

In this regard, the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women signed cooperation agreements with Abu Dhabi University, the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Wizz Air to sponsor the conference as part of its initiatives in the field of empowering refugee women, providing them with greater care and enhancing their ability to face difficult refugee conditions..

The agreements were signed at the Emirates Red Crescent Authority headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, and His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, President of Abu Dhabi University. They were signed on behalf of the Fund by His Excellency Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Red Crescent Authority, and on behalf of Abu Dhabi University by Professor Ghassan Awwad, Director of the University, and on behalf of the Department of Health by Her Excellency Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department, while on behalf of First Abu Dhabi Bank they were signed by Fattoun Al Mazrouei, Board Member of the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women and Head of the Bank’s Banking Services Group, and on behalf of Wizz Air by Johan Edagen, Managing Director..

On this occasion, Her Excellency Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi said that the conference is being held within the framework of the great interest that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” gives to refugee women and working to provide everything that enhances their ability to face challenges..

She stressed that the humanitarian role played by Her Highness through the Fund’s initiatives falls within the humanitarian principles adopted by the UAE and the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and their brothers Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates..

She expressed her happiness at concluding these agreements between the Fund and the institutions supporting the conference, which will contribute to expanding the work system to support refugee women from a health and psychological perspective, which will enhance their ability to overcome difficulties and face future challenges..

Her Excellency Al Shamsi pointed out that the health and psychological challenges faced by refugee women due to their harsh experiences of asylum and displacement will be the focus of the conference sessions, which will focus on finding solutions that provide health and psychological support to help them overcome the shock of asylum and the absence of basic living needs, which creates poor conditions that make them more vulnerable to psychological pressures and frustration..

For his part, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent, stressed that the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women is considered one of the creative initiatives in the field of caring for and preserving the dignity of refugees, noting that the Fund has achieved a qualitative leap in terms of global efforts to empower refugee women, and has previously implemented many programs that have enhanced the capabilities of women in areas of asylum and displacement..

He said that when Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Emirates”, established the Refugee Women Fund, she was fully aware of the conditions of displaced and refugee women in camps and conflict zones, the extent of their suffering under harsh refugee conditions, and the extent of the risks they are exposed to as they are the weakest link in the chain of asylum and displacement. He added that for this reason, Her Highness adopted many initiatives that supported refugee women and provided them with better living conditions, noting in this regard the role of the Fund in providing greater care, better protection, and a decent life for women in and outside the camps..

Al Mansouri pointed out that the conference scheduled to be held next October will add new gains for refugee women in the health field, explaining that preparations are currently underway to hold the conference and achieve its goals in coming up with initiatives that enhance health care strategies for refugee women in the future..

His Excellency Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, President of Abu Dhabi University, said that this cooperation embodies the prestigious position of the United Arab Emirates in caring for refugees around the world through an integrated system of development projects that provide them with a decent life and translates the pioneering efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak and her constant keenness to empower refugee women and overcome the difficulties and challenges they face, most notably the challenges related to the health of refugee women..

He expressed his happiness to be one of the strategic partners of this cooperation through Abu Dhabi University hosting the Refugee Women’s Health Conference, which attracts an elite group of officials and experts specialized in supporting the health of refugee women..

In this regard, Her Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said that the department’s support for the conference’s activities is in line with the vision of the wise leadership and the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” to support women and improve their health. In partnership with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, we contribute to enhancing the healthcare capabilities provided to refugee women in climate-affected areas, by enhancing the healthcare services provided to them and empowering them to support the efforts of refugee health management. She stressed that these efforts reflect Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination in the field of healthcare globally and its commitment to enhancing the health of communities around the world..

For his part, Johan Idagen said that Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, as the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, is honored to partner with the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women, along with our partners, stressing that this cooperation reflects the vision of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, whose directives contributed to shaping the values ​​of compassion and solidarity..

“By pooling our resources and expertise, we strive to make a significant impact, provide vital assistance and foster hope for a brighter future for refugee women from around the world,” he added. “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi remains committed to promoting tourism, culture and healthy living in Abu Dhabi, as well as enhancing the appeal of the region as a whole, and continues to participate and invest in similar initiatives within the UAE to further Wizz Air’s commitment to humanitarian causes and social responsibility.”.