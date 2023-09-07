Dubai (WAM)

The International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing revealed the participating teams, in the first edition, of the International Federation of Falcon Sports and Racing Cup for international teams for a distance of 400 meters, which will be held next December 14, and will witness a wide international participation from the parties concerned with falcons from the founding members and athletes of the International Federation, by 16 teams from 15 countries.

The announcement of the teams participating in the prominent international event and the first of its kind comes after the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the International Federation of Falcon Sports and Racing, to approve the establishment of the International Cup earlier this year, to enhance the march of Falconry sport globally and open the way for it to spread and expand, and establish a huge base of its practitioners in different groups and age groups.

Rashid bin Markhan, Secretary General of the International Federation of Falcon Sports and Racing, confirmed that the launch of the first edition of the International Cup, under the directives of His Highness the President of the International Federation, comes to strengthen the global leadership of falconry, and to spread the culture of its practice at all levels to serve its career, as one of the most important sports in the world. International level and consolidates its presence in major sports forums annually.

Ibn Markhan indicated that he received all the participating lists from the international teams, after sending the files containing the conditions for participation, after the door for registration was opened over a period of 30 days, following the official announcement of the launch from His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, provided that it is approved. The participating falcons and drawing lots on the day before the opening date of the tournament.

The participating teams in the International Federation of Falconry Sports and Racing Cup for international teams include 16 teams representing 15 countries: the Falcons Committee team of the Popular Heritage Sports Committee from Bahrain, the Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Heritage Village team from Kuwait, the Qatari Qannas Association team, and the Moroccan Association of Falconers team. The Algerian National Falconry Association team, the Egyptian Al Qannas Association team for raptor care, the Argentine Falcon Association team, the Italian National Federation of Hunters and Falconers team, the Spanish Falcon Association team, the Uzbek Falconry Association teams, the Touqan Falcon Club team from Uzbekistan, and the Kilomero Association team from Tanzania, The Falcon Protection Fund team from Kyrgyzstan, the Greek Falcon Society team, the Falconry Preservation Center team from China, and the Emirates Falcon Federation team.