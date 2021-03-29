Under the directives and patronage of Mohammed bin Zayed .. allowing national service recruits from 12 students to complete their university studies remotely

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the National and Reserve Service Authority and the Ministry of Education announced the launch of a university study project for National Service employees of the twelfth grade 2020/2021, which allows them to study university courses. Distance education system.
Source: Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
.
