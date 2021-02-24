Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Council of Ministers, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, decided to establish an Executive Office to counter money laundering and terrorist financing, and to follow up the national action plan aimed at strengthening the system for combating financial crimes in the country, as well as The Council of Ministers took a decision, approving the appointment of Hamed Al Zaabi as Director General of the Executive Office, which will be directly linked to the Supreme Committee to oversee the national strategy to counter money laundering and terrorist financing, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Hamed Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, said during a hypothetical press conference held yesterday: The UAE takes its main role in protecting the integrity of the global financial system with the utmost seriousness and professionalism, as with the increase in the volume and complexities of financial crimes, the UAE’s awareness of it and its understanding of its reasons increased And its dimensions, and for this the state is committed to taking the necessary measures in this regard, as the office will work to strengthen the adoption of these measures to address money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, and to enable the relevant institutions to implement the procedures effectively.

He added: The Executive Office is a reflection of the high-level commitment to establish and operate an advanced compliance system, and to take all measures that contribute to reducing financial crime by all concerned authorities in the UAE.

He pointed out that there are many types of activities that fall within the framework of financial crime, including money laundering and terrorist financing, as the past decade has dominated wide discussions about the need for comprehensive global reform to confront these crimes, pointing out that the economy of the UAE has made progress in recent years. Massive thanks to her unwavering vision for a better tomorrow.

Hamed Al Zaabi

Financial system

He pointed out that the office will work to protect the integrity of the financial system in the country and confront those who misuse it through illegal means, as the Central Bank recently imposed financial sanctions on 11 banks for failing to achieve adequate levels of compliance frameworks for combating money laundering, pointing out that many have been launched. Among the recent legislations, including the Cabinet’s decision on the unified list of violations and administrative fines inflicted on violators of anti-money laundering measures, in addition to another resolution regarding the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, which were adopted to prevent terrorist financing and combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and a decision regulating procedures The real beneficiary, and the federal law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding associations and civil institutions of public benefit.

He explained that the Executive Office represents the embodiment of the political will necessary to make great progress in this field, and while we are working to achieve a common goal of preventing, detecting and deterring illegal activity, the reality is that government authorities and companies often rely to a large extent on separate information bodies, and this It is not specific to the UAE, but rather is a fundamental structural feature of the global effort to combat financial crime.

Specialized courts

In response to questions from media representatives, Al-Zaabi indicated that specialized courts in combating money laundering have been established, whether at the federal or local levels, represented by the Specialized Court in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where the executive procedures for its work have recently begun, pointing out that one of the projects of the Executive Office during the coming period It is setting up a framework for the virtual market, in addition to unifying electronic systems in the UAE, so that they are unified systems to combat financial crime.

He pointed out that the office is working to develop and strengthen national competencies, through training and qualification, as there are 140 trainees in the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy to counter money laundering and terrorist financing, stressing that the UAE has received a very high rating in technical commitment according to the report of the Financial Action Task Force.

The office will act as the main national coordinating body for anti-money laundering and terrorist financing efforts within the UAE, as the office has a broad mandate to help all concerned parties enhance their efficiency and effectiveness in implementing the national action plan and achieving its goals, by empowering the state and preparing better to build a strong and sustainable structure. To combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Terrorist Financing

The Executive Office undertakes the following tasks, which are to improve coordination and cooperation at the local and international levels on issues related to countering money laundering and terrorist financing, whether at the level of policies or operations, and to address money laundering and terrorist financing crimes by working with regional and international groups, such as the Anti-Laundering Working Group. Funds and terrorist financing in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Group of Twenty, and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), and this will be done in coordination with the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism and Financing Illegal Organizations and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and increasing the exchange of information intensively between law enforcement and supervisory authorities And monitoring and the private sector.

The tasks also include studying and developing national legislation in coordination with the relevant bodies, to strengthen the legal frameworks in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing, and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation regarding the follow-up to the implementation of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.