Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in his presence, Zayed University held a graduation ceremony for the 2023 batch of “Future Makers”, in the presence of male and female students who obtained distinction and honors degrees in bachelor’s and postgraduate studies from 7 colleges.

The ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, was attended by Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of State, President of Zayed University, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and a number of dignitaries and visitors.

The university celebrated the graduation of students in two consecutive ceremonies that were held on June 20 and 21, 2023, and the total number of students reached 2,096, of which 93% were UAE nationals.

The total number of graduates included batch 21 of female students, batch 11 of undergraduate students and batches of postgraduate graduates in the seven colleges.

The ceremony included the participation of a group of guests of honor who delivered their speeches to the graduates of Zayed University, during which they presented their visions and experiences to the graduates. His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama delivered a congratulatory speech in which he said: “At a time when we are witnessing rapid technical developments in various fields, such as artificial intelligence, The educational outcomes you attained at Zayed University have equipped you with the essential knowledge and skills needed to overcome the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities of the digital age. I would like to encourage all graduates to adopt the concept of innovation in their lives, and to take advantage of emerging technologies to be a catalyst for positive change in the fields of their choice.

Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi delivered a speech in which she affirmed that the university and the future makers follow the approach of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and guide them in his footsteps for the advancement and progress of the UAE, so that the graduation of students today is a beautiful response to the homeland, and a fortified shield in facing the challenges of today’s age. and tomorrow.

Her Excellency affirmed that the role of Zayed University has gone beyond the stage of facing the challenges facing society and training the workforce it needs, as its role requires it to become a beacon for the renaissance of the UAE and the entire Arab world, so that the Arab community will be a leading society in scientific research and innovation. To redouble efforts in the coming years, to move steadily towards achieving the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071, achieving development and achieving leadership and entrepreneurial opportunities.

From the International Space Station, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who embodies the spirit of exploration and ambition, sent a video message to the graduates, in which he said: “I congratulate you on your arrival to this distinguished place, I congratulate your graduation, and I wish you success in your future professional and academic life. My arrival in space today came thanks to science, as science builds houses without pillars, and ignorance destroys homes of determination and generosity. Whatever your dream for the future is, you must arm yourself with knowledge and things that will benefit you and make you happy, you, your family, your state and your leadership that believes in you and provides all means for you to be distinguished and achieve first your personal goals and also contribute to achieving the goals of your state, and I wish you success ».

The ceremonies organized by Zayed University for the graduation of its students embody its keenness to nurture talents, promote diversity, and nurture an effective intellectual community capable of giving, in line with the national goals of the UAE Centennial 2071. The increasing number of Zayed University graduates year after year reflects its remarkable success in annual student enrollment and graduation. future leaders.