Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” the United Arab Emirates University will celebrate, the day after tomorrow, Monday, the graduation of the 42nd batch of its students, in the presence of a number of sheikhs, ministers, ambassadors, senior officials and parents of graduates, in the Great Hall of the building. Al Hilali on the university campus in Al Ain.
During the ceremony, the first section will be honored, which includes the 621 students who obtained an “excellent” grade from undergraduate and postgraduate programs (Master’s and PhD) from various majors and colleges. While the second section of the graduates will be honored on the following day, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The total number of graduates of this batch is 2584 students.
It is noteworthy that with the graduation of the 42nd batch this year, the total number of graduates that the United Arab Emirates University has supplied to the labor market since its establishment will reach 77,165 male and female graduates.
