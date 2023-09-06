Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Abu Dhabi will host a global summit, attended by a large number of the most prominent religious leaders and symbols from all over the world, on the 6th and 7th of November, to confirm the important role of religions in addressing climate change.

The summit will be held before the start of the twenty-eighth conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”, which will be hosted by the UAE from November 30 to December 12.

The summit, which is organized by the Council of Muslim Elders in cooperation with the Presidency of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties, the United Nations Environment Program and the Catholic Church, is attended by religious leaders and symbols representing the major religions in the world, academics and environmental experts, with the aim of discussing the moral responsibilities of religious leaders in addressing the climate crisis, in addition to To discuss cooperation between religion and science to bridge the gap between empirical evidence and spiritual teachings, discuss strategies to enhance the role of religious leaders and symbols to contribute to achieving climate justice, and highlight ways to engage grassroots communities in achieving sustainable development.

Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Elders, expressed the Council’s sincere appreciation for the patronage and support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, for this initiative, and his Highness’s keenness to support the role of religions in facing global challenges.

He said, “As our world approaches irreversible climate damage, which can only be addressed through collective efforts, the COP28 Preparatory Summit of Religious Leaders comes at a critical moment as climate action is being expanded at the level of various sectors of society,” noting that Working to raise awareness of climate issues has become imperative.”

During COP28, the Council of Muslim Elders and the United Nations Environment Program, in cooperation with the COP28 Presidency, will co-host the Faith Pavilion, the first pavilion of its kind in the history of the Conference of the Parties.

COP28 Director-General and Special Representative Ambassador Majid Al-Suwaidi said: “Inclusivity is a cornerstone of the COP28 Presidency. A pavilion dedicated to the participation of religious leaders and symbols and religious institutions.

He added, “Our goal is to provide a global platform to encourage religious participation and interfaith dialogue in aspiration to achieve ambitious goals and concrete measures to address the climate crisis.”

The “COP28” conference will be held in the UAE at Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12, and is expected to be attended by more than 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth and non-governmental organizations. As stipulated in the Paris climate agreement, the UAE will conduct the first comprehensive global assessment of progress towards climate goals at COP28.

The UAE will lead efforts towards agreement by all parties on a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a practical global energy transition and ensure that “no one is left behind” in comprehensive climate action.