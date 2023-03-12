Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, “Mother of the Emirates”, the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training is launching the 14th session of the National Competition for Emirates Skills 2023 on March 13 at the Abu Dhabi National Center for exhibitions.
A group of young men and women from the Emirates with distinguished skills, who compete in 23 engineering and technological skills, such as maintenance of aircraft engines, industrial control systems, carving, computer turning, automotive technology, software, web design, graphic design, engineering drawing, Autocad, electronics and other skills, participate in the activities of the three-day competition. the mission.
Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said that the Emirates Skills National Competition establishes its position as an important national technical and vocational race that attracts young men and women from the Emirates who compete in engineering, industrial and vocational disciplines that are compatible with future jobs, which is in line with the strategy The center works to achieve the directives of rational leadership to manufacture national competencies capable of global competition.
Dr. Al Shamsi added: “The new round of the Emirates Skills National Competition comes this year following the organization of the first round of the engineering, technological and vocational “Skills Challenge”, whose competitions lasted from January 11 to February 16, 2023, with the participation of about 600 male and female students from various applied technology high schools in the country. , who competed in 13 specialized skills, including maintenance of aircraft engines, automotive technologies, industrial control systems, and other disciplines included in the “Emirates Skills National Competition”.
A group of distinguished participants were selected in the first edition of the “Skills Challenge” to compete in a larger and more comprehensive field, which is the “Emirates Skills National Competition”, which is of great importance in selecting the best competencies to be part of the Emirates Skills team, which will represent the country in the upcoming sessions of the competition. Global Skills.
Al Shamsi concluded, “Certainly, the category of young people between the ages of 12-15 years will compete during this new round of the Emirates Skills National Competition in four skills, which are mobile robots, rhetoric, 3D printing and programming, with the aim of providing them with competitive skills from an early age.” To ensure the production of national competencies that are compatible with the aspirations of the country and the wise leadership.
For his part, Eng. Ali Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills at the Abu Dhabi Technical Institute, explained that the participants in the “national competition” are required to be between the ages of 16-21 years, except for the skill of aircraft maintenance, so the age of the contestant must not exceed 24 years, pointing out that the competitions will witness Intense competition between the contestants in various skills, calling on the community to follow the competitive atmosphere among the youth of the country by attending events at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center to encourage them to choose the technical and professional paths that pave the way towards future jobs.
