Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him, the International Defense Conference, which accompanies the exhibitions (IDEX and NAVDEX 2023), kicks off today at the ADNOC Business Center, with the participation of a wide spectrum of leaders and officials representing defense and security authorities. And the academy and companies in the region and the world.

The ADNEC Group is organizing the International Defense Conference, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, and in strategic partnership with the Tawazun Council.

His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, will inaugurate this year’s version of the conference, which is held under the slogan “Adaptation, Exploration and Transformation: Redrawing the Features of Security, Society and Human Experience in the Age of Technological Transformation.” This year’s version attracts more than 1,800 participants. With a growth rate of more than 25% compared to the previous session.

The conference includes 4 discussion sessions, dealing with the economic and social consequences, the risks of adopting modern technologies, developing talents and managing human capital, and the impact of technologies on the future of defense operations, and discussing ideas about the latest findings of modern technologies and advanced technologies, with the participation of more than 17 speakers, including They include leaders, ministers, and senior officials in the defense sector from different countries of the world.

First session

The first session is titled: “Promise and Consequences: The Social and Economic Implications and Risks of the Expanding Adoption of New Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Neurological and Organic Technologies, and Extended Reality.” . The second session, titled “Keeping Up: How the Increased Inclusion of Advanced Technology in the Workplace Will Change Approaches to Talent Development and Human Resources Management,” highlights the contribution of the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the workplace to changing methodologies for talent development and human capital management.

The third session, titled “Technology at the Forefront: The Impact of Emerging Technology on Modern Operations and the Future of War,” explores the impact of emerging technologies on modern operations and the future of military operations. The fourth session, titled “The Following Fronts: Human Instinct, Transcending the Dimensions of the Current Real World,” revolves around humanity’s continuous quest to explore beyond the current horizons of the physical world and planet Earth, and to enhance humanity’s access to space and the digital domain.