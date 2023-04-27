Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023 will be held on May 9 and 10, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser. and uniting global efforts in the sector.

The summit, which brings together leaders, academics and scientists specializing in emergencies, crises and disasters from 11 countries and international organizations, seeks to shed light on the future of emergency and crisis management in light of the growing threats and risks around the world.

Yesterday, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority organized a press conference to shed light on the agenda of the summit. During the conference, Mariam Yaed Al Qubaisi, official spokesperson for the Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023, confirmed that the summit, which will be held on May 9 and 10, will shed light on anticipating the future of emergencies and crises around the world, and the future of emergency management in light of the growing threats and risks. It also sheds light on the areas of benefiting from emerging technologies that rely on artificial intelligence techniques to predict risks, disasters and crises in order to reduce their effects and repercussions.

Muhammad Jalal Al-Raisi and the audience during the conference

She pointed out that the summit will witness the participation of senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, as well as a group of experts, specialists and interested people who have practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management, and they have great efforts in the field of recovery from crises.

The main axes of the summit include several prominent titles, such as a comprehensive and integrated approach to non-traditional emergency and crisis management, preparedness for unexpected crises, preparing the next generation of leaders to confront emergencies and crises, globalization of emergency and crisis preparedness and response, and community partnership in the success of emergency and crisis management.

The sub-themes during the discussion sessions, which include more than 6 sessions over two days, include titles such as foreseeing the future of emergencies and crises, the challenges of integration and strategic balance between sectors, employing comprehensive power tools in managing national risks, the next generation of risks, and the system for building national leaders in Emergency and crisis management, cross-border risks, community preparation for emergencies and crises, behavioral changes and their impact on community readiness, and the culture of volunteering during emergencies and crises.

Al Qubaisi drew attention to the keenness of the wise leadership of the UAE to enhance cooperation and partnership relations with countries of the world in the field of emergency and crisis management, and to promote the use of technology, modern technologies and applications of the world of artificial intelligence in emergency and crisis management, as happened in dealing with the “Covid-19” crisis.

She indicated that the summit, which brings together prominent names around the world specialized in the field of emergencies and crises, will discuss the most prominent global challenges and trends.

Wide international participation

The summit, which enjoys wide international participation, stems from a vision of the importance of continuing to develop the emergency, crisis and disaster management industry to meet potential future challenges, especially in light of the technical developments the world is witnessing and the proliferation of artificial intelligence systems and multiple digital solutions and platforms. About 20 senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people from 10 different nationalities, who have practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management, and have great efforts in the field of crisis recovery, are participating in the summit.