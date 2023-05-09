Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, the “Emergency and Crisis Management Summit – Abu Dhabi 2023” kicked off this morning, organized by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, and will continue for two days.

The summit includes many sessions and workshops, with the participation of more than twenty senior officials in national, regional and global bodies concerned with security, emergency and crisis management, and a group of experts, specialists and interested people from more than 11 countries who possess practical and realistic experiences and academic expertise on crisis and disaster management and have efforts Great for crisis recovery.

The summit is a global platform for strengthening partnerships and international cooperation, exchanging experiences in the field of emergencies, crises and disasters, and discussing the most prominent global challenges and trends.