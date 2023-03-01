Under the patronage of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, the global platform for inspiration, “The Inspiring Zayed”, is organizing the “Zayed Talk” event, the most inspiring global event.

In its first edition, “Zayed Talk” will include (8) motivational speakers from around the world, who gathered to share their experiences and inspiring stories in the business management sector, and the development of innovative and pioneering projects with a wide audience. “Zayed Talk” will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). ), Hall Four, on March 13, from nine in the morning until three in the afternoon.

This event is part of the platform’s broader project, where for the first time speakers will share their inspiring stories with the audience live on the “Zayed Talk” stage. They will also talk about the challenges they faced, the difficulties that changed their lives, and their inspiring successes.

The event will be attended by (Jessica Cox), the world’s first armless pilot, and a motivational speaker who entered the Guinness Book of Records thanks to this achievement, (and Mike Zeller), a businessman, and a contributor to Forbes magazine, and Tawfiq Kreidieh, co-founder and CEO of the “Forbes” group. Brands for Less”, Omar Al Busaidi, Emirati author and entrepreneur, Dr. Khaled Ghattas, one of the most prominent media personalities in the Arab world in the field of biology and human development, Ola Dudin, CEO of the “Bit0asis” platform specialized in digital trading, and ( Duncan Stephen, Founder and CEO of The Influence Association, and Nahla Al Muhairi, Emirati TV Director, Founder and CEO of Beyond Studios, and Ambassador of Goodwill in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the launch of the global platform for inspiration; “Zayed the Inspirer” came in the “Year of Zayed” to celebrate the centenary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (1918-2018), the first inspiration, the builder of the United Arab Emirates, and the founder of its federation.

The platform was launched by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as part of the activities of the Sixth World Government Summit in 2018, in his speech during the session held under the title “Land of Inspiration and Opportunity”, in which His Highness spoke about the UAE by saying: “The The UAE, with its victorious march, giant strategic projects, and stable, secure reality, deserves to be described as the “land of inspiration.”

His Highness added, describing the role of the “inspiring Zayed” platform and its mission as an encyclopedia in which we share with the world the successes through which we can develop ourselves and the world through successful experiences.

Since its inception, the platform has succeeded in attracting and presenting a wide range of inspiring stories of motivated people from different cultures of the world. It has become a global encyclopedia of inspiration, and a source of strength and support through which a spirit of hope can be instilled in the hearts of those seeking inspiration, starting from the UAE. A land of inspiration and opportunity to the entire world.

Everyone in the audience can attend, participate, get more information about “Zayed Talk” and register to attend the event via the following link:

https://zayedtheinspirer.ae/zayedtalk/ar