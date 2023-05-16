Under the patronage of Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the activities of the ninth session of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference (2023), under the slogan “Nine Years in Education Service”, with wide local and international participation from educational and academic institutions, in which it presents future visions of the labor market and future professions, and provides greater opportunities for students to choose the best for their academic majors.

The Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, with the vision of its leadership, provides a model of education based on forward-looking and future visions, based on tomorrow’s sciences, artificial intelligence, and modern technologies and applications, and is moving towards more achievements that enhance the comprehensive and sustainable development process.

He expressed his pride in opening this pioneering educational event, which enhances the country’s efforts to empower students and provide opportunities to explore future skills and specializations and build their academic path in a way that serves the UAE’s directions and vision for a brighter future.

The exhibition is a platform that brings together local universities, academic institutions, and representatives of major international universities, during which they present perceptions, visions, and specializations based on anticipating future professions, keeping pace with the needs of the labor market and standing on its directions, and presenting scientific and professional specializations that meet its future needs.

The exhibition aims to build sustainable relationships in the field of education between all parties to the educational process, and to provide a selection of leading universities to introduce students to their academic programmes, standards and conditions for admission and registration in them, and to bridge the gap between the outputs of higher education and the requirements of the labor market, and to introduce students and their parents to the best academic practices in Academic institutions, and giving students and their parents the opportunity to discuss their study options and educational aspirations.

On the sidelines of the conference, discussion sessions will be held dealing with the most important future trends in the fields of education and academic disciplines, the sustainability of education, development and future skills, and how tomorrow’s youth will build their orientations towards a more quality and useful education that plays its hoped-for role in building a bright future. It includes a group of official speakers representing ministries, authorities, universities and higher education institutions. They also discuss strategic axes related to basic and higher education issues, perhaps the most important of which is the role of education in achieving sustainable development, and the applications of artificial intelligence in education.

Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, opened the sessions of the Middle East Youth Conference with a speech on education and building the mental image of humanity.

The first day concluded with a panel discussion on artificial intelligence and sustainability in education, in which a number of technical and academic experts spoke.

More than (50) universities and educational and academic institutions from within the country are participating in the exhibition, and more than (350) regional and international universities are represented by four entities within the country for many countries such as the United States of America, Britain, France, Malaysia, Australia and many other countries.

In this academic gathering, the Ministry of the Interior, through the departments concerned with development, study, and scientific and academic research, presented the efforts, programs and projects of the Ministry in training and academic study, developing, training and enhancing the capabilities and skills of human cadres, raising them to the highest levels, keeping abreast of modern technologies and developments, and preserving the achieved achievements.

On the sidelines of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference in its ninth session, a student competition was launched to encourage students and prepare them to enter the labor market after completing the requirements of the academic track. Determined to complete their postgraduate studies.