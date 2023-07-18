His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, praised the efforts aimed at increasing the percentage of citizens in the private sector, and the endeavor of all companies and institutions in this sector to attract citizens, according to a clear vision that the private sector in the country be a pioneering model, in Social responsibility, which is embodied in keenness to achieve happiness and stability for the sons and daughters of the country, in light of the full conviction that this leads to the success and prosperity of the private sector itself, stressing the importance of studying the clear successes of the sons and daughters of the country in the field of entrepreneurship and the establishment of new companies, in addition to continuous education and training, To reach a strong relationship between education and training programs on the one hand, and the requirements of the labor market on the other hand.

This came during preparations for the launch of the seventeenth session of the “Tawdheed x Zaheb” exhibition, sponsored by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sandooq Al Watan, at the exhibition grounds in Abu Dhabi next November, which aims to enable Emiratis to employ and entrepreneurship, with the participation of It is wide for many governmental and semi-governmental agencies and the private sector, and the exhibition also aims to provide an opportunity for all institutions from the government and private sectors to benefit from the Emiratisation policies in force in the country, and to provide an opportunity for the sons and daughters of the Emirates to learn about the available opportunities in the labor market.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that the UAE, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will remain dear to its people, strong in its leaders, and a pioneer in its system and institutions. Important, is human development, especially youth, and enabling them to perform and achieve at the highest levels, because our wise leadership has a firm belief that the sons and daughters of the country are the real wealth in it, as they are the pillar of the future and the society’s means for dealing smartly and successfully with all successive changes, and that concerted efforts to enable Our youth is a deep embodiment of a confident view of the future, and the solidarity of all the institutions of society on the path to achieving this vision is a clear expression of love for the country, belonging to the community, and loyalty to the state and leadership.

His Excellency appreciated the efforts made by the private and government sector institutions, which call for optimism and confidence in the future of this pioneering country, by empowering its youth according to a clear vision that relies on maximizing the potential of youth and activating their capabilities, and enhancing their creativity and innovation to be distinguished and productive in various fields, praising the role Which is played by those in charge of the “Tawdheef x Zaahib” exhibition, which is a leading platform for Emiratisation, and an important event that enables the government and private sectors to provide many opportunities for Emirati youth seeking to learn about emerging jobs.

For his part, Fadi Harb, Events Director at Informa Middle East, and the main driver of the “Recruitment x Zahib” wheel, said: This year’s session is being held in cooperation with strategic partners and with the participation of many governmental and semi-governmental agencies and the private sector, which would enhance the opportunities for national cadres. To engage in the labor market and enable and develop their competencies and competitive skills in accordance with the highest standards to achieve the vision of the wise leadership and the strategy and vision of the UAE 2071.

Harb called on all exhibitors from the public and private sectors to reserve their places within the “Tawdheef x Zaahib” exhibition to support the Emiratisation file led by the state in the government sector, and to increase additional job opportunities for citizens in the private sector, which enables citizen youth to build a successful career path that pushes towards contribution. The seriousness of the country’s growth and progress, pointing out that the exhibition includes many activities aimed at aligning the capabilities and potentials of Emirati talents in line with the requirements of job opportunities provided by both sectors in the country.

He stressed the importance of the exhibition and its leading role in communicating with the next generation of business leaders in the UAE, which is an opportunity for exhibitors to enhance the corporate profile and build brands, noting that the seventeenth session allows the exchange of knowledge in accordance with international best practices, and the acquisition of insights on the latest initiatives and trends. Career development, to reach a qualified and diversified pool of UAE nationals across all industries and sectors, generate new potential clients, enhance growth opportunities, and identify potential business partners.

It should be noted that the previous edition of the exhibition attracted 12,435 visitors and 45 exhibitors, and witnessed the holding of more than 15 workshops and more than 10 dialogue sessions.. which prompted 96% of the exhibitors to praise the exhibition and its great importance to their work, while 95% of the entities declared The exhibitors expressed their satisfaction with the results they achieved during the exhibition, while 93% of the exhibitors expressed their intention to participate again due to the importance of this huge event and what it represents for them.