Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the work of the first session of the World Media Congress will start tomorrow (Tuesday) with wide international participation and a large global presence of leaders and thought leaders, experts and specialists in the media sector from various countries of the world .

The Congress, which will run until November 17, is organized by ADNEC Group, in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), and includes a conference and exhibition for professionals in the media industry.

The World Media Congress, which will be held over 3 days under the title “Shaping the Future of the Media Sector”, will witness the participation of more than 1,200 media sector leaders, specialists and global influencers who represent 6 continents in the world. It has more than 162 distinguished international speakers.

The conference will be accompanied by a series of workshops for young media professionals, which will serve as an ideal platform for journalists, technology companies, content makers, digital marketing experts, large broadcasting companies as well as entertainment executives, regulators and stakeholders in the media sector.

The list of workshops includes the “Arab Film Studio for True Storytelling” workshop presented by twofour54, the “Applying Neuroscience Techniques in Communication and Persuasive Data Presentation” presented by the New Media Academy, and the “Digital Journalism: A Guide for Future Journalists” workshop, presented by Sky News Arabia, a workshop on “The Evolution of the Spread of Misinformation: From False News to the Spread of Misinformation on Social Media”, presented by the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, and a workshop on “Electronic Storytelling on Twitter”, presented by Twitter, in addition to a workshop on “Scriptwriting and Program Development” From the presentation of Russia Today Channel and many other useful workshops.

The list of speakers at the first-of-its-kind event includes decision makers, thought leaders, and senior officials, led by Her Excellency Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Her Excellency Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting. In Zimbabwe, HE Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Government Media Office, Apurva Chandra, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and Michael Peters, Chairman of Euronews Network from France.

Speakers also include Wayne Berg, CEO of NEOM, Digital Media, Culture and Fashion, from Saudi Arabia, Adrian Monk, Director General and Head of Public and Social Engagement, World Economic Forum, Switzerland, and Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Dean of the Vatican’s Department of Communications, and Masoud Sherif Mahmoud, CEO of the Emirates Etisalat Group, and Caroline Farag, Vice President of CNN, and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Arabic from the UAE.

On a related level, the exhibition attracts more than 170 prominent media institutions and companies worldwide, representing 29 countries, displaying the latest international technologies specialized in these vital sectors.

The World Media Congress is witnessing the organization of a number of accompanying events that will be held for the first time in the Middle East, including the Global Buyers Program, which brings together more than 170 buyers from all over the world and provides an exceptional platform that brings together the most prominent buyers and suppliers from all over the world, to showcase the best technologies, services and knowledge. in the media sector.

On the other hand, Congress is witnessing 6 major initiatives, including the Live Shows Platform, the Global Program to Empower Young Media, the Future Media Lab, the Innovation Platform, the Global Buyers Program, and a special session on the role of media in consolidating a culture of tolerance in human societies.

The Media Labs platform offers an innovative concept centered around invitation-only roundtables for a comprehensive discussion on topics related to the future of the media sector, with the participation of a group of high-level executives, policy makers and entrepreneurs in the media sector from all over the world, with the aim of exchanging views, discussing and developing ideas Which contributes to shaping the future of the sector.

Each media lab receives up to 10 participants from different regions, countries and disciplines, allowing them to form a global perspective on the future of the media sector.

The laboratories are established according to the Chatham House rule, which is a system used in discussions under the supervision of a distinguished group of industry experts, and their work revolves around a specific discussion topic, with the World Media Congress presenting a report at the end of the event that provides a summary of the participants’ discussions and the most prominent findings.

The World Media Congress is hosting many meetings and forums for the major participating media, including a forum entitled “National Media in the Age of Digitization”, organized by Al Ittihad newspaper, with the participation of a group of media professionals and researchers specializing in media issues.

The World Media Congress provides exceptional opportunities for various media institutions to discuss partnerships and ways of cooperation to enhance mechanisms for developing civilized and humane media aimed at serving humanity, ensuring happiness and developing societies through solid, reliable and highly credible content.

The World Media Congress has the participation of NEOM as a major sponsor, a sponsorship that embodies an ambitious and bold vision to shape the new future, knowing that it is one of the main projects in the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030, which aims to achieve economic growth and diversification, through a group of main sectors, The media sector represents one of the vital and supportive sectors for the development of NEOM, at a time when the creative sectors are the driving force for the growth of economies and the development of societies around the world.