Under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, the competitions and events of the 19th edition of the Liwa Date Festival, which will be held in the city of Liwa in the Al Dhafra region in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, will start tomorrow, Monday, organized by a committee. Managing cultural and heritage festivals and programs in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Emirates Heritage Club, during the period from 17 to 30 July.

His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Committee for Managing Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi, said that the Liwa Date Festival celebrates the season of harvesting dates in the UAE, which is considered one of the authentic Emirati heritage and its current session coincides with the Year of Sustainability, and embodies the festival. The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” in support of the agricultural sector and contributing to the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices, and the preservation and preservation of heritage.

His Excellency pointed out that the Liwa Date Festival continues the march laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his approach to the expansion and development of the agricultural sector, and his adherence to the historical status of the palm tree, which is closely linked to the authentic heritage and history of the UAE and deserved its lofty position in the National and world heritage. His Excellency appreciated the sponsorship of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, for the Liwa Dates Festival, which contributed throughout its successive sessions in making agriculture a culture among the people of society, leading to achieving food security and sustainable agricultural production. He also thanked and expressed gratitude. To His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, for his tireless follow-up and constant guidance to us to develop our various activities and create competitions and purposeful activities.

For his part, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department at the Festivals and Cultural Programs Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, said that the festival has recorded successive successes for 19 years, as it is an annual event that brings together owners of factories, companies and investment institutions in the field of industries related to the palm tree, as it embraces Dozens of government and private agencies related to agriculture in general and the palm tree and its products in particular, to highlight the Emirati heritage and support all local products and spread the culture of agriculture in society, and highlight the intensive efforts made by the state to promote sustainable food practices and encourage community participation to support national strategies in the field of sustainability .

Al Mazrouei explained that the festival will witness about 23 main competitions, for which 293 prizes have been allocated, with a value of 8 million and 300 thousand dirhams, while the competitions are distributed as follows: “11 competitions for fresh dates, 7 competitions for fruits, 3 competitions for model farms, the most beautiful superstition competition, and the most beautiful heritage model competition. In addition to a group of cultural and heritage competitions and events offered to visitors through the popular market, the pavilions of the national authorities, the council, the craftsmen’s corners, and others, as the popular market includes 165 shops and pavilions, including 85 for productive families, 50 pavilions for sponsors, supporters and participation from national institutions, and 30 corners for carts. Food and mobile cafes.