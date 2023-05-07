Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the activities of the second edition of the World Facilities Conference will start tomorrow, Monday, which will continue until May 10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center. Over the course of three days, the World Utilities Conference will welcome energy ministers, more than 10,000 industry professionals, 1,000 representatives of participating entities, 250 speakers from the most prominent sector experts, and 150 exhibiting companies from all activities that add value to the utilities sector, as these companies showcase their products and innovations. And the latest technological solutions in the field of electricity generation, transmission and distribution, nuclear energy, water resources management and desalination. The two “strategic and technical” conferences held within this event bring together ministers, policy makers and prominent leaders of the utility sector to exchange ideas and share innovative strategies and solutions to the main challenges facing the sector, which include providing reliable and environmentally friendly energy services at affordable prices.

This year’s edition of the conference coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) by the end of this year. sectoral carbon emissions. The conference provides a leading platform for evaluating the progress achieved in this regard, and paving the way for the important talks and discussions that will be held during the COP28 Conference. The event will focus on the issue of achieving a balance between energy security and providing it at reasonable prices and achieving the goals of climate neutrality, and it will bring together the most prominent stakeholders from around the world, including Including policy makers, business leaders, investors and innovators, to discuss the role of the utilities sector in driving the change needed to achieve key climate goals.

The Nuclear Energy Forum focuses on the role of nuclear energy in achieving climate neutrality and energy security, as well as focusing on new and emerging technologies that contribute to shaping the future of the nuclear energy sector. The agenda of the conference this year also deals with many pivotal issues in all activities, adding value in the utilities sector, and brings together the most prominent leaders in the sector to give attendees the opportunity to participate in the most prominent dialogue sessions and learn about the latest innovations that will contribute to shaping the future of the utilities sector.