Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the First International Conference on Preserving Blessings will be held in Abu Dhabi on September 20 and 21, 2023, at the Erth Hotel.

A group of experts and specialists in the fields of sustainability, agriculture, water, food security and the environment will participate in the conference, with the aim of enhancing international cooperation to adopt a sustainable approach that preserves blessings and protects them from waste.