Under the generous patronage of the “Mother of the Emirates”, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, Honorary Chairperson of the UAE-Japanese Friendship Committee to support the professional development of women in the oil and gas sector, the UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women’s Professional Development held. Its sixteenth forum to promote the empowerment of women in the energy sector, which was recently hosted by Abu Dhabi.

The forum was attended by Minister of State Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, CEO of the Japan Petroleum Cooperation Center Tsyoshinakai, in addition to the executive leadership team of ADNOC and a number of representatives from oil and gas companies from the Arabian Gulf region and from Japan.

Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi delivered a speech in which she conveyed the greetings of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates,” and her wishes to the participants, male and female, for success. She also affirmed Her Highness’ keenness and continuous support for holding these meetings, which enhance cooperation and partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Japan, unleash women’s potential and support their development.

Al Shamsi said, “Although the oil and gas industry has made great progress towards a greater gender diversity in the oil and gas sector, there is still a lot to be done to obtain performance and productivity benefits for women working in this sector, and for that more opportunities must be provided.” To participate in women and enhance confidence in women’s ability to work in field management and to participate in many technical and administrative professions, praising the serious initiative of ADNOC, which worked to localize a number of women leaders in onshore and offshore fields, because ADNOC realizes that the company’s growth and success depends on a skilled, diverse and committed workforce to ensure It continues to provide high value to all.”

ADNOC aims to enhance its leadership in achieving gender diversity and employee development in the region, in accordance with the 2030 Sustainability Strategy.

During the forum, the participants visited Zirku Island to learn closely about the role of ADNOC’s pioneers in operating and leading petroleum operations by achieving gender diversity and involving women in decision-making.

Tayba Al Hashemi, CEO – ADNOC Offshore, said, “The role of women is pivotal in achieving a sustainable future. Thanks to the guidance and support of His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, ADNOC has made remarkable progress in the field of Empowering women, while we aim to raise the proportion of women’s representation in specialized technical positions to 25% by 2030.”

She added, “We desperately need women’s full and equal participation to meet the growing global demand for energy by achieving maximum production capacity and low emissions. We will continue to support women’s empowerment and overcome all obstacles to the development of our human cadres to achieve a sustainable future, in line with the directives and vision of our wise leadership.”

The success of the forum reflected the importance of international cooperation in promoting gender balance in the workplace.

The Emirati-Japanese Friendship Committee to support the professional development of women will continue to hold more of these forums aimed at enhancing the concept of cooperation and exchanging experiences between the UAE and Japan.

At the end of the forum, the participants from the two countries expressed their thanks and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her sponsorship of this event, valuing her support and continuous follow-up of activities that contribute to the development of women to achieve a sustainable future.