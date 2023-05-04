Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.. The Dubai Press Club is organizing the third edition of “Podfest Dubai”, with the participation of a group of the most important Arabic audio content makers, and in the presence of regional institutions specialized in the industry. Audio blogging, to discuss the future of audio content and the extent to which this digital industry has reached in the Arab region, as well as the role of Arab audio content makers in providing meaningful Arabic audio content, raising the level of positive impact of digital platforms, and contributing to introducing inspiring Arab experiences in various fields.

The event, which will be held on May 16 at the headquarters of the Dubai Press Club in One Central – Dubai World Trade Center, will bring together a group of the most prominent Arab audio content makers, as well as the most prominent regional institutions specializing in audio blogging, and a group of Emirati and Arab media professionals interested in this industry to form A clear picture of what is required to be done during the next stage to give more exposure and spread to distinguished content makers, and to develop this media sector in the Arab world in light of the large growth rates it is achieving around the world.

The organization of Podfest Dubai, in its third edition, confirms the vital role that Dubai plays as a leading center for future digital trends and an influential destination in the development of Arabic media and content, at a time when statistics indicate that the podcast sector in the world is witnessing remarkable growth, with an estimated value of billions. The global business research company forecasts indicate that the value of this media sector will reach more than $66 billion worldwide by 2027, with an annual growth rate of 26.5%.

On this occasion, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, President of the Dubai Press Club, confirmed that “Podvest Dubai” is one of the initiatives that translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, for the media leadership of Dubai. And his keenness to confirm its role at the forefront of the global digital development, as an extension of the pioneering role that Dubai established decades ago in the media field, with efforts during which it contributed to advancing the march of Arab media forward. Today, these efforts are combined under the directives and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to consolidate the foundations of this leadership through a comprehensive Arab discussion aimed at advancing various media sectors, especially the new ones, in light of the rapid global transformation towards the digital environment.

Her Excellency said, “Podfest Dubai is keeping pace with the growth of the audio content industry, which is evolving and thriving globally… and is looking for ways to expand its scope and enhance its positive impact in the region… The first and last goal of these endeavors is to enhance the capabilities of the media in the region to provide an advanced media message that keeps pace with the rapidly changing world around us.” And high-quality content that benefits the region, supports its aspirations for the future, and provides it with a balanced media in which it finds what it wants from the tributaries of entertainment, education and information at a high level and with a great deal of distinction.

Podfest Dubai comes within the framework of the Dubai Press Club’s keenness to keep abreast of developments in the media scene, whether in the Arab world or internationally, and the club’s endeavor to be an incubator for Arab podcasters, with all its advanced tools and capabilities to shed light on the importance of producing podcasts, as new and influential digital content and introducing it. extensively, with a review of all influences in the relatively recent podcast market in the Arab region.