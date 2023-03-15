Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Supreme National Committee to supervise the preparation work for the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change “COP28”. Today, the first activities of the “Road to COP28” organized by it were launched. Presiding over the conference, led by the youth, in Dubai Expo City.

This important event – which is an important station for youth and society in the process of raising awareness, gathering energies and mobilizing efforts – brings together more than 3,000 stakeholders from various segments of society in the UAE and directs them towards the paths and priorities of sustainable development.

The event began with the morning program of interactive workshops aimed at inspiring, educating and empowering students between the ages of 7 and 15 to understand and deal with climate change in cooperation with the Expo School Programs, followed by the afternoon program dedicated to youth through youth circles, discussions, workshops, sustainability initiatives and performances. It is organized by the event’s partners, including the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Arab Youth Center. As for the evening program, it constitutes the main event of the event, during which the COP28 leadership team discusses with young climate action leaders the aspirations of the team for the next Conference of the Parties hosted by the UAE.

The event provides workshops focusing on climate-related topics to communicate with children, enhance their knowledge awareness, and attract their interest towards the COP28 Conference, where more than 1,200 children participate, in addition to organizing 5 different tours in the Expo pavilions, organizing 42 workshops focusing on climate-related files, in addition to holding A series of 20-minute sessions led by the COP28 Youth Climate Leader.

The event focuses on four strategic axes: participation, action, expression and education. It also witnesses the launch of initiatives to support youth participation in the United Nations climate efforts and to enhance the presence and efforts of bodies serving youth in the global climate action system.