By our editor

Children and young people up to the age of 18 were on average slightly less overweight last year than in 2021. Young people aged 18 to 25 were more often overweight. A quarter of this age group is overweight, of which 7 percent is obese, seriously overweight. This brings the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) out Thursday.

Overall, young people have gained weight over the last ten years, which is particularly noticeable in the oldest group. In 2014, 21 percent of 18 to 25-year-olds were still overweight, in 2022 this will be 25 percent. “That is not surprising,” says Tanja Traag, chief sociologist at CBS. “A little overweight at a young age often builds up over the years to be overweight or obese later. Moreover, children from puberty are no longer told what to eat.”

Corona may have also had an influence, although it worked out differently for various age groups. Among the over-18s, overweight decreased slightly in 2021, while in the group up to the age of 18, overweight reached a peak of 15 percent in that year. “Sitting at home, not gym and sports, that will not have helped.” The adult youngsters were already on their own to get enough exercise.

Last year, 17 percent of all young people up to the age of 25 were overweight. Although there is a connection between weight and exercise, it is much more important what kind of family you were born into. Children of overweight parents are more likely to become fat. If parents have at most a VMBO diploma, the risk of obesity is three times greater than if they followed a higher professional education or university education.

A quarter of children with a migration background outside Europe are overweight, almost 10 percentage points more than children of Dutch descent. “That group deserves extra attention,” says Traag. “Because it starts with babies. Partly due to predisposition, but overweight can also arise early due to a different vision on upbringing and eating.”

Statistics Netherlands obtains these figures from a sample of 9,500 respondents, of which 2,500 are young people. This produces averages that do not say much about individual differences. It was already clear that in some districts or regions the percentage of overweight is much higher than in others. In the GGD region of Kennemerland, for example, 6.3 percent of 16 to 25-year-olds are obese, in Drenthe and South Limburg that figure is over 10 percent. On neighborhood level the differences, especially between rich and poor, are often even greater.

Read also: How do you achieve (and maintain) a healthy weight? NRC gives tips



Bright spots

However, there are also bright spots in the statistics. From 2020, overweight among young people has not risen on average and has actually fallen among the under-18s last year. “Healthy lifestyle is getting more and more attention, also in schools. That may lead to healthier choices,” says Traag of Statistics Netherlands.

Among adults, the enormous growth in overweight since the 1980s, when one-third were overweight, stabilized at 50 percent in 2015. There are no guarantees for the future. “But overweight children now make overweight adults later, with all the associated risks of health problems. You hope for a downward trend.”