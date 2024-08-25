Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/25/2024 – 18:28

Under pressure from Operation Fames-19, which is investigating the misappropriation of funds for the distribution of basic food baskets during the pandemic, the governor of Tocantins, Wanderlei Barbosa (Republicans), cleaned out his office and dismissed at least seven commissioned civil servants who were being investigated by the Federal Police. He is also the target of the investigation and denies any wrongdoing.

When the operation was launched last Wednesday, the 21st, Wanderlei Barbosa informed that he is at the disposal of the authorities to collaborate with the investigation and that he “wants a swift and impartial investigation of the facts”.

The governor’s chief of staff, Marcos Martins Camilo, was dismissed, but the dismissal, according to the Official State Gazetteoccurred on request.

Advisors Layane de Sousa Silva, Taciano Darcles Santana Souza and Warks Márcio Ribeiro de Souza, assigned to the Executive Secretariat of the Governor’s Office, Lizandra Paz de Oliveira, from the Secretariat of Labor and Social Development, and Nelsifran Sousa Lins, from the Secretariat of Administration, were also dismissed.

The list of dismissals also includes the superintendent of School Sports, Tiago da Silva Costa, former executive secretary of the Labor Secretariat, and delegate Gilson Sousa Silva, vice president of the Tocantins Mining Agency.

The Federal Police say they have found evidence that public officials and businesspeople used the pandemic’s state of emergency to divert funds from emergency contracts to purchase basic food baskets that, according to investigators, were not delivered. The contracts under investigation total R$38 million.

According to the Federal Police, the governor had “full knowledge” of the alleged scheme. The PF seized almost R$100,000 in cash during the searches, part of the money at Wanderlei Barbosa’s residence and office.

With the word, the governor

“Governor Wanderlei Barbosa reports that he received with surprise, but with calm, the operation that took place this morning (Wednesday, 21st), especially because at the time of the events he was Vice-Governor and was not responsible for any expenses related to the basic food basket program during the pandemic.

‘As everyone already knows, the only reference to my name in this entire investigation was my participation in an informal consortium group of R$5,000.00 with 11 other people, in which one of them was being investigated.’

He also emphasizes that he wants the facts to be investigated quickly and impartially, as he is confident in his innocence and in justice, and is always available to collaborate with the investigations.”

The government of Tocantins has the floor

“The Government of the State of Tocantins informs that it is collaborating with the Federal Police in fulfilling the search and seizure warrants carried out on the morning of this Wednesday, 21st, referring to Operation Fames-19, which investigates alleged embezzlement in the purchase of basic food baskets in the years 2020 to 2021. It is in the interest of the State Government that such facts are duly clarified.”