After 21 days, Venezuela closes an intense electoral campaign this Thursday in which the main candidates in the race –Opposition leader Edmundo González and Chavista Nicolás Maduro– They offered a series of public events to make the last efforts and try to mobilize citizens to vote in the presidential elections this Sunday, July 28.

According to the criteria of

On the one hand, Maduro, in power since 2013, plans to hold a closing ceremony in Caracas, where he plans to occupy several avenues for at least 12 hours, according to authorities. However, before that, the official offered a first act in Maracaibo, capital of the oil state of Zulia, badly hit by the economic crisis that has accompanied his almost 12 years in power. From there, and wielding a replica of a saber of the hero Simón Bolívar, he promised a “victory by a landslide.”

For its part, Gonzalez Urrutia He put the finishing touch to his campaign with a rally in Las Mercedes, an affluent neighborhood in the southeast of CaracasThe 74-year-old diplomat will be accompanied, as usual, by the former deputy Maria Corina Machado, Originally a candidate for the opposition alliance Plataforma Unitaria, but vetoed due to administrative disqualification.

“We are not here to persecute anyone. Those who say this are afraid. Remember that you are the brave ones who are going to vote,” said the opposition leader in a press conference with foreign correspondents, in which he asserted that he will seek a unity government if he wins the election and denied that he will wage a crusade against Chavismo.

González and Machado also offered a symbolic act before the press at noon on Thursday, an event attended by EL TIEMPO, to sign a governance agreement called “The spirit of July 28th”In the document, both opponents promised reporters that they would form a government of democratic transformation if they were to emerge victorious at the polls. The pact is based on seven principles: freedom, unity, consensus, civility, rule of law, reunion and sense of urgency.

The commitment is to “create an emotional, political and social climate” that facilitates political action in the said government and they assure that this period will mark the beginning of the process of democratization of Venezuela. In this regard, Machado assured that from July 29 a new cycle will begin for Venezuelans in which “they will never again be humiliated by a bag of food,” referring to the delivery of food, often of poor quality, that the government delivers through the Local Supply and Production Committees (Clap).

Closing of the opposition campaign

“We are ready to vote, to win and to collect,” said María Corina Machado, calling on Venezuelans to exercise their right to vote this Sunday.

Thousands of citizens filled the main avenue of Las Mercedes, in Caracas, to accompany Edmundo González and Machado in the closing of the electoral campaign ahead of the most important elections in the last 10 years in that country.

In front of a crowd that was crying, shouting and praying to God for “freedom” for Venezuela, González promised to form a government for all citizens, without exclusion, to which the attendees applauded and celebrated.

This time, there was no impediment from any authority to Machado and González’s movement. The Caravan proceeded normally to the river of people waiting for it. It was more than 10 blocks full of Venezuelans of all ages.

“Yes we can, yes we can” shouted the attendees, hopeful that on Sunday they will change the course of their country.

On the other hand, Nicolás Maduro closed his campaign on the famous Bolívar Avenue in Caracas, where Hugo Chávez used to gather thousands of people.

EL TIEMPO toured the streets and found buses from various regions of the country, with government supporters, although the majority were public workers.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez sign governance agreement. Photo:Courtesy of the Venezuelan Command Share

International pressure

The electoral campaign in Venezuela is coming to an end after almost a month and amidst difficulties for the opposition to obtain television and advertising space to publicize its proposals. Maduro, who boasts of having visited more than 250 cities during his electoral tour, is trying to project an image of strength. He accompanied his rallies with an avalanche of propaganda in traditional media such as TV, radio and social networks, in which he presents himself as a “fighting rooster” and calls González Urrutia, favored in most polls, “weak.”

Eight other minority candidates are taking part in the election, which is open to 21 million of the country’s nearly 30 million inhabitants. It is estimated that only 17 million who remain in Venezuela and have not migrated will be able to vote.

Against this backdrop, several governments spoke out on Thursday to call for respect for Sunday’s results. USA, For his part, he warned that “any political repression and violence is unacceptable,” according to John Kirby, spokesman for Homeland Security, who said he hoped that the votes “reflect the will and aspirations of the people.”

And Maduro’s recent statements about “a bloodbath” in the event of an opposition victory have raised concerns in Latin America. In fact, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boricdemanded on Thursday “transparent, competitive and subject to international observation” elections.

“There is no way to threaten bloodbaths, but what the leaders and candidates receive is a flood of votes,” Boric said in line with his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho on Monday declared himself “scared” by Maduro’s statement.

“While Venezuela’s elections are unlikely to be free or fair, Venezuelans have the best chance in more than a decade to elect their own government. The international community should support them,” he said. Juanita Goebertus, director of the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch.

*With AFP and Efe