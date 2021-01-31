Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) investigating the origin of the coronavirus in China visited the Huanan market in Wuhan on Sunday, where the first outbreak of the epidemic was detected a year ago.

The market, where live wild animals were sold, has been closed since January 2020, and guards only let the vehicles of the WHO investigation team in, according to witnesses.

The team ended the 14-day quarantine on Thursday and began its field investigation on Friday, after a series of delays and red tape.

This visit is politically very sensitive for the government of China., accused of having been slow to react to the first cases of covid-19 reported at the end of 2019 in Wuhan, a huge metropolis in the center of the Asian country.

The communist government hardly commented on the mission and downplayed its scope. “This is not an investigation,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

The WHO team investigating the origin of Covid-19 in China did not speak to the press, amid strong security measures in Wuhan. Photo: AFP

On Sunday, experts did not respond to any questions when they hit the market.

Members of the security services asked the journalists present in the vicinity to leave.

In December 2019, there was an outbreak of the virus in that market. Scientists thought at the time that contagion could come from wild animals sold in that place.

Later, however, the market was largely dismissed as the origin of the epidemic, but could shed clues about how it spread so fast.

Peter Daszak, one of the team members, tweeted that there had been “visits to very important places, a wholesale market first and now the Huanan fish market.”

A municipal employee disinfects one of the cars of the World Health Organization mission that visited the Wuhan market in China this Sunday. Photo: AP

“Very informative and crucial to allow our joint teams to understand the epidemiology of covid, how it began to spread at the end of 2019,” added the president of the EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based association specialized in disease prevention.

Versions and doubts

The nationalist newspaper Global Times published a few days ago an article in which relativized the importance of this market at the origin of the pandemic, stating that the “investigations” suggested that it was not there where the first infections had occurred.

This Sunday, the newspaper clarified the question and said that “the possibility that the coronavirus reached through the products of the cold chain in Wuhan, or more specifically, the Huanan market (…) cannot be ruled out.”

At first, Chinese officials identified wild animals sold in Huanan as the probable source of the epidemic. But, since then, the official media consider that the virus probably broke out outside, and that it could be imported to Wuhan.

There is no scientific certainty on the question of origin, and it may be that it did not emerge from the Huanan market.

Indeed, it takes a long time for a virus to mutate to be highly contagious. And the virus detected in December 2019 was already highly transmissible.

The mission of experts that visited the Wuhan market this Sunday, amid a strong police cordon that prevented access to the press. Photo: AP

However, the Chinese authorities did not present any evidence of the possible introduction of the virus from outside the country.

On Sunday morning, WHO experts also visited the gigantic Baishazhu wholesale market.

The delegation, which brings together experts in veterinary medicine, virology, food safety and epidemiology, has so far visited two health centers that were at the center of the initial outbreak: the Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital and the Hubei Hospital for Western and Integrated China Medicine.

Delicate visit

The mission acquired political connotations because China tries to avoid liability for alleged mistakes in its initial response to the outbreak.

Still, a single visit by scientists is unlikely to confirm the origin of the virus. Reducing the outbreak to an animal reserve is usually an exhaustive task that takes years of investigations with analysis of animal samples, genetic analysis and epidemiological studies.

During the first weeks of the epidemic, the communist government was criticized for its management but Now he boasts of his victory over the coronavirus, Unlike what is happening in the rest of the world, which faces a violent second wave that is causing more infections in some countries than the first, a year ago.

China was able to limit the contagion to fewer than 90,000 cases and a death toll of 4,636, according to the official tally.

In the world, covid-19 has caused more than 2 million deaths and more than 102 million infections.

Source: AFP and AP

CB