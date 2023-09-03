Ukrainian children began their second school year on Friday, September 1, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, forcing classes online and in bomb shelters in various parts of the country. More than 1,300 Ukrainian schools have been destroyed in the last 18 months. Despite the dangers, Ukrainian children return to school.

September 1 marks the beginning of the Ukrainian school year. Across the country, “first bell” events celebrate a knowledge day, when the first bells of the school year signal the opening of classrooms across the country.

Vlad, who lives in a suburb of kyiv, the capital, remembers celebrating the day at his school when he was a student. This year he attended with his own children, ages six and eight, dressed in traditional fiesta costumes.

At 9 in the morning all the classes line up and the school authorities make speeches. Then an older student enters carrying a younger student, who is ringing a bell, on his shoulders. They circle past all the teachers and students in line and this symbolizes the start of the new school year, he said.

This year, in addition to these old traditions, Vlad’s children have some new routines. On the first day of school, the Ukrainian father brought an emergency bag for each of his children, which would be stored in the school’s bomb shelter for the entire academic year. Suggested items inside include a blanket, respirator mask, essential medications, and his favorite toy.

For Olga, a kyiv resident, preparing for the new school year was easier this time than it was 12 months ago. “The year before, a lot of stores were closed,” she said. “This year the situation is better and it is possible to buy clothes and shoes for school.”

Her daughter’s private school is also better prepared: After Russian attacks on infrastructure caused widespread power outages last winter, the school acquired a generator ready to keep the lights on.

However, the first day of the new academic year did not go as planned. After her eight-year-old daughter arrived at the school, Olga received a message to inform her that due to a bomb threat in the city’s schools, all students and staff had been evacuated to a nearby square by order. from the police.

sirens and shelters

Such disturbances have become commonplace since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Raid sirens sounded over kyiv on Friday morning, rousing residents from their beds and leading them to shelters or safe spaces.

“Sometimes three sirens can go off in one night,” Olga said. The next day, her daughter may find it difficult to concentrate on her studies.

The sirens also continue during the day, interrupting the lessons. “When the siren sounds it is necessary to stop the educational process and all students must go to the shelter,” said Anna Sydoruk, director of operations at Osvitoria, a Ukraine-based NGO that works in education. “If circumstances allow, you can continue the lessons there.”

All schools in Ukraine are now supposed to have a certified air shelter, although some have not yet been able to rehabilitate their basements.

“A shelter is now the main criteria for choosing a school,” said Iryna, who lives in Kiev, whose 11-year-old daughter enrolled in the new school this year because the old one did not have a shelter on site. Now, she says, “if there is a rocket attack, I know my daughter is safe because she can be taken to the shelter right away.”

Although they are safe in the shelter, circumstances often do not allow for uninterrupted study.

There may not be enough space for all students to study comfortably, it may be noisy if all classes study next to each other, or the ongoing attack may be too stressful for teachers and students to focus on anything else .

Study online and face-to-face

Vlad and Olga are grateful that their children attend school in and around kyiv.

Air defense systems such as Patriot missile systems have dramatically reduced deadly attacks on the capital, though there is still a risk of debris falling from destroyed missiles and drones.

Better defense systems make it more likely that your children will be able to attend school safely and in person. Many Kiev students now study online if there is an air raid warning that prevents them or their teachers from getting to school in the morning.

In the rest of the country the situation is different. Across Ukraine, only about a third of school-age children attend fully face-to-face classes, a third learn entirely online and the rest use a blended approach, according to a UNICEF report published on Wednesday.

In eastern and southern Ukraine, students are less likely to have access to face-to-face learning and the ability to regularly socialize with their classmates. According to Unicef, more than 1,300 schools have been completely destroyed in Ukraine, mainly in the east of the country.

This September, regions that are “close to the front line will start the school year solely online,” Sydoruk said. However, there is a determination at the national level to maintain access to education, whatever the circumstances.

NGO projects such as Osvitoria and Espacio de Conocimiento aim to improve access to digital teaching materials and resources.

In the eastern metropolis of Kharkiv – where some Russian missiles can reach the city in less than a minute, leaving insufficient time to get from classrooms to shelters – Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Tuesday that 60 underground classrooms have been built in the subway stations.

The metropolitan classrooms created space for more than 1,000 children to study in person, city officials said.

A woman looks into a classroom set up for students at a metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on September 1, 2023. © Sergey Bobok, AFP

knowledge gaps

Proximity to fighting makes it more difficult to study in general.

In Mykolaiv, a southern port city near the Kherson front line, a May 2023 study found that, on average, children spent just 16 hours a week on educational activities of any kind, and 50% of children, less than 10 hours a week to learn.

The bigger picture of education in Ukraine seems to be one of widening knowledge gaps.

All children in Ukraine have their experience of war in one way or another. Stress and traumatic experiences affect their learning, concentration and memory, said Maryna Chaban, a psychologist with Voices of Children, a charitable foundation that provides psychological support to children in Ukraine.

Many are students who are falling behind. About half of Ukraine’s teachers have reported a decline in students’ skills in language, reading and mathematics, Unicef ​​said.

In kyiv, Vlad’s children were enrolled in a new school this academic year, partly due to high staff turnover at their old institution.

In the first days of the war, the Ukrainian Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 22,000 teachers had left the country. Around 90 educators joined the Ukrainian armed forces.

To make up for the shortfall, the Ukrainian government launched the Teach for Ukraine program to speed up the recruitment of graduates from any discipline into teaching positions.

But last year, Vlad’s seven-year-old daughter’s class was taught by a law student. “There is a huge lack of professionals,” she said.

‘Tomorrow we have lessons’

The youngest students in Ukraine may barely remember school before the full-scale Russian invasion began. The older students have already studied through two years of interruption due to the Covid pandemic.

Flexibility and adaptability are now everyday skills for teachers and students alike. “Before, in public schools it was very traditional for teachers to teach and children to listen,” said Olesia Bozhko, founder of Space of Knowledge, a Ukrainian educational NGO. “Now we value communication much more.”

In kyiv, Olga’s daughter was “in a good mood” on Friday, despite a school day interrupted by bomb threats. “It all came as a fun adventure and a chance to go for a walk outside of school,” Olga said.

Vlad’s children tend to find his trips to the school shelter “fun”, since all the students go together.

In many cases, schools have become an important source of calm and coherence for students living through war.

“When this invasion started, everything changed in the lives of these children,” Sydoruk said. “It’s very important for them to have classes every day and see the teacher. It’s not just about knowledge, it’s about psychological support.”

“We live in conditions where you don’t know what to expect next,” Chaban added. “But learning instills faith in tomorrow. Tomorrow will come, tomorrow we will have lessons”.

Original note in English