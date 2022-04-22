The political trial issue against the mayor of Culiacán, Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, is already underway in the Sinaloa Congress. In fact, yesterday the Constitutional Points and Government, and Human Rights commissions were installed and in permanent session, where it will pass and where the opinion would come out.

At the moment they cannot make progress because it is confidential information and by law the process is closed, nothing will be known officially until it is concluded. This was clarified by the president of the Political Coordination Board of the State Congress, Feliciano Castro Meléndrez.

Likewise, Feliciano Castro has acknowledged that they have always been open to dialogue with Mayor Jesús Estrada, but recently, due to scheduling problems, they have not been able to meet. For now, the only sure thing is that the process against the municipal president of Culiacán is already underway.

The coordinator of the Morena bench has been very beaten and offended by President Estrada Ferreiro despite being from the same party, surely now new airs will come, the times will merit it for the mayor of Culiacán, who has remained in a position front of fight and has put aside the negotiation.

Very attentive to analyze the attitude and statements of Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, so we will know if he will seek to negotiate or if he will go straight to the limit. From there it will also be possible to know the meaning of how the subject of impeachment comes. It will be a tug of war. It will be very interesting. At the time

Mourning. The crime of the young Itzel in El Fuerte has caused a huge wave of indignation. In no way can it be one more femicide, this will be the most important case of the attorney general of Sinaloa, Sara Bruna Quiñónez to set a precedent, mainly because of that great demand for justice.

Yesterday, the Sinaloa Congress condemned Itzel’s femicide and raised their voices to demand justice. Unanimously, the state deputies issued an agreement to strongly reject acts of violence against women.

The deputies also requested a meeting with the state attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñónez, and with the Secretary for Women, Teresa Guerra Ochoa, to learn about the actions they are taking to eradicate femicides.

In Sinaloa, a 50 percent decrease in femicide cases is reported, but prevention of domestic violence is definitely still lacking, so the challenge for the Secretary for Women, Teresa Guerra, remains strong, who will have to strengthen policies and actions .

It is no secret that Teresa Guerra is a lifelong social fighter and has always defended the flag of women, but now she is facing a major challenge from the other side, from the government, we know that she has not stopped working since took office, so he is expected to achieve good results. At the time

On the other hand, for the first time a woman arrived at the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office, so the commitment to femicide cases must be a priority, it must give results immediately because the times demand it.

political memory. “The one who knows the most is the one who hurts the most to waste time”: Dante Alighieri.