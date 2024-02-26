The arrival of a military group, led by Russia, in the African country of Burkina Faso, has generated a series of speculations about the return of the activities of the Wagner Group, a mercenary militia founded by Yevgeny Prigozin and Dmitry Utkin, killed in August last year in a plane crash, following a rebellion against the Kremlin.

After the attempted coup against Vladimir Putin's government, in June 2023, and the alleged murder of mercenary leaders, the group, which acted on the Russian side in the Ukrainian War and maintained private business in African countries, was dismantled and is now unites Moscow's interests on the continent.

The Russian contingent, made up of approximately 100 men, arrived in the territory located in the African Sahel in January, according to a statement released on Telegram by a group called “Africa Corps”, promising that, in the near future, the units would be replenished with other 200 military personnel from Russia.

The note justified the Russian presence to “guarantee the security of the country's leader, Ibrahim Traoré, and the Burkinabé people against terrorist attacks”. Captain Traoré, 35 years old, took power in the country with a coup d'état in 2022.

Starting with the name, like Wagner, the new name of the paramilitary group is a direct reference to Nazism, inspired by the Afrika Korps, the German battalions that fought in the north of the African continent during the Second World War.

However, the new structure does not continue as a private company, like the former mercenary group led by Prigozhin, but was created by the Russian Ministry of Defense itself and is already in the process of being included in operations in Mali, Libya and the Central Republic. -African (RCA). The activities are now of an official nature and are under the direction of Moscow's Deputy Defense Minister, Colonel General Yunus-bek Yevkurov.

Wagner's move to Africa Corps marks a new phase in Russia's security export to Africa. This time, under the state leadership of Putin who wants, more than ever, to expand his influence and military presence in the Sahel at an unprecedented rate.

In Libya and Mali, operations were transferred to the Africa Corps following the same model: a rebranding and signing of contracts by the Russian Ministry of Defense services.

However, Libya also presents one of Moscow's biggest challenges in this regard due to Wagner's former military-technical cooperation with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, leader of the Libyan National Army, as Putin's government does not consider him a leader. “lasting” in the country.

Wagner's success in Mali, in the city of Kidal, in November last year, when he helped the national army defeat the Tuareg rebels, was decisive in the Russian government's negotiations with Burkina Faso and Niger, which was also taken by a military junta last year.

The Burkinabe government, led by Captain Ibrahim Traoré, avoided the services of Russian mercenaries for a long time, seeking to reinforce its forces through the recruitment of internal militias. In conversations with local officials, it became clear that the desire to avoid the Wagner option resulted from Burkina Faso's long tradition of political sovereignty and a wariness of mercenary intervention in the Central African Republic's (CAR) economy.

There was, however, among Burkinabe officials, the feeling that the Russian Ministry of Defense had less of a commercial focus than Prigozhin, which ended up providing an opening for Russia's new official “militia”.

By striking new deals on the continent, CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadéra and his administration have worked to revive Moscow's dwindling interest in their country. Late last year, representatives from the private US military company Bancroft visited the nation, fueling speculation of potential intervention. Earlier this year, the Russian Embassy in Bangui confirmed that negotiations were taking place on the construction of a Russian military base in the country.

According to an analysis by the American magazine Foreign Policy, the success of the Russian initiative is based on an effective narrative that Moscow is the only partner willing to combat large-scale separatism and terrorism in Africa, unlike Western countries. The focus on territorial integrity, deeply intertwined with sovereignty, is particularly important for the Russian government.

In response to this move by the Kremlin, the United States has renewed its focus on the continent in recent months, with several official visits by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

Africa has attracted the interest of the most diverse world powers due to its rich natural resources and difficult political structures. In addition to China and Russia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iran are also investing in the countries and taking advantage of the crises faced in different parts of the continent.