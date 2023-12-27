admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 27/12/2023 – 21:33

On the same day that Argentines took to the streets to oppose his first acts as president, he sent to Congress a package of emergency laws to govern without the need for legislative approval. On the same day that he was the target of protests in the streets of Buenos Aires, this Wednesday (27/12), because of a decree that liberalizes the Argentine economy and which should come into force this Friday, President Javier Milei sent to Congress a package of laws that, if approved, will give him broad powers to govern without the need for legislative approval in a situation of “public emergency”, which could be extended until the end of his term.

According to the text presented to Congress this Wednesday, the situation will last at least until the end of 2025, and may be extended by the Executive Branch itself for another two years.

The measure provides for the delegation of legislative functions to the Executive due to the declaration of “public emergency in economic, financial, fiscal, social security, security, defense, tariff, energy, health, administrative and social matters”.

It is not yet known whether the initiative will prosper: Milei's party, the ultra-rightist La Libertad Avanza, does not have enough seats in Congress to implement the proposal – there are 40 out of 257 in the lower house, and seven out of 72 in the Senate. But this could change with the support of the center-right, which is strong in the Legislature.

What do you want, Milei?

In justifying the proposal, the government states that it wants to “start, immediately and with the appropriate instruments, the fight against the adverse factors that threaten the freedom of Argentines; that prevent the correct functioning of the market economy and are the cause of the impoverishment of the nation”.

The bill includes, among other points: a reform of the electoral system, with the elimination of primary elections and the introduction of electronic voting; changes to the Penal Code with penalties of up to three and a half years in prison for street demonstrations; and which gives the Executive powers to privatize 41 state-owned companies – including Aerolíneas Argentina, Banco de la Nación and the oil company YPF –, restructure public debt and authorize military exercises by foreign forces in Argentine territory.

It also provides self-defense for victims of crimes, allows the charging of tuition fees from foreign students at public universities, in addition to allowing autonomous vehicles and the entry of travelers into the country with products without the need to declare them at customs.

Decree gave rise to protest

On Tuesday, Milei signed a decree to, among other measures, lay off thousands of federal public employees, put an end to automatic pension readjustments and restrict the right to strike.

The Necessity and Urgency Decree (DNU), which has 366 articles, proposes a “shock stabilization plan” and also aims to further advance the privatization of public companies.

Unless Congress rejects the plan outright, the decree is expected to take effect this Friday.