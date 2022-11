How did you feel about this article?

Lockdown in China. Large scale testing. 🇧🇷 Photo: Alex Plavevski/EFE

Zhengzhou, a city in central China, recorded 675 new SARS-CoV-2 infections, the vast majority asymptomatic. Strong protests took place at the world’s largest iPhone factory and a lockdown was imposed in several neighborhoods by city authorities on Thursday (24) due to a surge in cases of Covid-19.

Residents of the city center are no longer allowed to leave the area without a negative Covid test and permission from local authorities, and are advised not to leave their homes “unless necessary”, as Zhengzhou authorities announced.

The restrictions, which will last for five days from midnight on Friday (25), affect more than 6 million people, about half of the city’s population. The authorities’ notice, issued after the workers’ protest, also requires all residents of eight districts to undergo a daily PCR test during the five-day period.

The area of ​​the iPhone factory, which belongs to the large Taiwanese technology group Foxconn, is not affected by the local health restrictions, but has been under anti-Covid-19 restrictions for more than a month due to the increase in cases in workers’ dormitories.

Last month, workers, surprised by the unexpected confinement inside the factory, had fled the site on foot. In the strict Zero Covid policy that China applies, even a small increase in cases leads to the closure of entire cities. The strategy that is fueling weariness and resentment among much of the population as the pandemic soon enters its fourth year.