SPAIN’s first high-pressure hydrogen refueling station has been set up.

With a supply capacity of 700 bar pressure, the new station is part of a scheme to showcase the long-distance capabilities of hydrogen cell cars.

It will be used to refuel a fleet of 12 Toyota Mirai units that will be used by the companies behind the project, in order to promote hydrogen as a clean and sustainable energy.

It is the first station in Spain to offer hydrogen at such high pressure, making it possible to refuel the tanks of the latest generation of fuel cell vehicles in around five minutes, giving a range of 550 kilometers.

The new refueling station

Power company Enagás and Toyota have partnered with environmental management company Urbaser, industrial gas company Carburos Metónicos, the Sumitomo Corporation and the Spanish Confederation of Service Station Employers (CEEES) for the project.

According to Marcelino Oreja, CEO of Enagás: “Thanks to various projects, the company is a driving force in developing non-electric renewable energies, such as hydrogen and biomethane, as new solutions in the ecological transition process and in promoting a circular economy. ” Regarding this ‘pioneering initiative’ in Spain, he pointed out that ‘the companies that promote it are committed to new sustainable transport alternatives to improve air quality.’

He added: “Hydrogen is the new energy vector that offers countless possibilities for energy consumption, storage and mobility. It is a viable, clean and sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. These companies are committed to sustainable mobility, promoting its use in zero-emission vehicles. “

The agreement was signed by Oreja, Fernando Impuesto (General Manager of Enagás Emprende), José María López Piñol (CEO of Urbaser) and Miguel Carsi, President and CEO of Toyota Spain.

The hydrogen refueling station is located in the San Antonio SL service station, Avenida de Manoteras 34, Madrid, and will serve the companies taking part in the project.