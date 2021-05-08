The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, continues with his verbal machine gun. In the week in which the “Covid CPI” – the Parliamentary Investigation Commission – began to function, which analyzes its actions in the pandemic, the president fired at the opponents and, again, attacked the Chinese.

On this occasion, he hinted that China created the coronavirus to “launch a chemical war.” “Aren’t we facing a new war? Which country registered the highest GDP growth?”

Bolsonaro had already referred to the “Chinese virus” to show his opposition to the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, who was ahead of the production of vaccines against the virus.

The new chancellor of Brazil, Carlos França, highly praised for his work, has a fluid dialogue with the Chinese ambassador in Brasilia, Yang Wanming, who had differences with former Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo.

Protests against the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, this Friday in São Paulo. Photo: REUTERS

França’s work is of a equilibrist. China is Brazil’s main trading partner. As it grows, it helps boost the Brazilian economy, note specialists critical of the government in Brazil.

The new attacks on Beijing by Bolsonaro were interpreted as “smoke” to cover up what is now at the center of the Brazilian political scene, especially the Parliamentary Investigative Commission on covid management.

The former health ministers of your government, Luiz Henrique Mandetta Y Nelson teich, who passed through the Federal Senate last week, said that Bolsonaro endorsed treatments with the questioned chloroquine and ignored science.

However, the current Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, did not criticize her. And when questioned, the president with his style responded with the inelegant: “Não enche o saco” (“Don’t swell my balls”).

Violence (not just verbal)

These are times of verbal virulence in the tropical country, blessed by God (“tropical country abençoado by Deus”), says the song of Jorge Ben Jor.

But, not just verbal. On Labor Day, Bolsonaro supporters took to the streets to support him. They wore green and yellow, the colors of the Brazilian flag. And this was the issue then, just eight days ago.

In the middle, the ICC began its tasks, former president Lula da Silva intensified his political articulations given the growing expectation that he will run in the 2022 presidential elections with possibilities and 29 people were killed in a new gruesome operation in a Rio favela. of Janeiro. One of them was a policeman.

Protesters came out to support Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, May 1, in Brasilia and other cities in Brazil. Photo: AFP

Research shows that among those killed in Jacarezinho many had no weapons or time to react. Security specialists say that the police in Brazil –and mainly in Rio, the former capital of the country– continue as in the dictatorship. First, they shoot and then they ask.

Bolsonaro said nothing about the massacre. Neither with regard to more than 400 thousand dead from the pandemic.

But he did regret the death of the popular comedian Paulo Gustavo, only 42 years old, by covid. The artist was a declared homosexual, something that goes against the principles of the former Army captain. Yet he was loved by the classes that endorse the president. His death left Brazil in mourning. He used to say that “laughing is an act of resistance.”