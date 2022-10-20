European leaders began a difficult summit in Brussels on Thursday, under enormous pressure to preserve the bloc’s unity and find a consensus solution to the energy crisis aggravated by Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

The 27 countries of the bloc have been discussing for several months how to deal with the exponential increase in energy rates, but now, with the approach of boreal winter, face the urgency of adopting concrete solutions.

The conflict in Ukraine has caused Russia to dramatically cut its supply of cheap natural gas to European industry and the bloc faces the challenge of agreeing on a joint exit.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union (EU), even suggested the adoption of a maximum price for all gas purchases, although the idea crashes against the objections of Germany, the largest economy in the group.

The seriousness of the situation was highlighted by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander de Croo, who warned that if the leaders fail to send a clear “political signal” about the crisis, it will be “the failure of Europe”.

Before the start of the summit, Spain, France and Portugal announced an agreement to implement a pipeline that will connect Barcelona with Marseillein an interconnection between the Iberian Peninsula with the rest of the bloc through France.

The three governments pointed out that the maritime gas pipeline between Barcelona and Marseille (baptized BarMar) is the “most direct and efficient option to connect the Iberian Peninsula with Central Europe”.

In a joint note, the three countries added that the pipeline, designed to transport hydrogen, must “be technically adapted for the transport of other renewable gases, as well as a limited proportion of natural gas as a temporary resource and a transitory energy source.”

Given the enormous pressure to launch concrete proposals, the Commission presented this week a plan to face the energy crisis with a proposal to reform the gas market and the promotion of joint purchases to replenish reserves.

A European diplomat commented this week that “There has been progress, but no fundamental progress”.

According to that source, “Germany has decided to prioritize security of supply, because it can pay the high prices, but many other countries cannot afford those costs.”

The Minister of Climate and Environment of Poland, Anna Moskwa, upon her arrival at the EU headquarters to attend the Special Council of European Energy Ministers.

joint solutions

Arriving at the summit, the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, said that it is about discussing “how we can guarantee energy security for Europe”.

For his part, the head of the Austrian government, Karl Nehammer, said that “an important part of the discussion will be about Europe’s energy security, but the most important thing is how we can reduce prices.”

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, noted that “It is possible that [esta primera jornada de cumbre] go until very late at night and maybe continue tomorrow,” since “there is a lot of pressure to find a common solution”.

According to Marin, the main differences are in the “formation of the price of energy, since there are member states with different points of view, and we must work together so that the price of energy falls.”

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas noted that “high energy prices are a problem for all of us. And we have to have joint solutions.”

For this reason, he pointed out, his government supports options that prevent European countries from competing with each other. He added that it is necessary “work to reduce consumption because if we don’t have enough electricity, enough gasoline, then we also have to think about the demand side”.

In the letter of invitation to the national leaders, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, expressed his confidence that, “despite the different national limitations”, the energy debate will be addressed “in a constructive manner, aware of the urgent collective interest “.

“The axis of our agenda is the energy crisis, on which we must act with the utmost urgency,” he added.

AFP

