After criticism from the population and the political class, the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), decided to interrupt his family vacation in Orlando (USA) to return to the state in order to lead the reaction to the rain crisis. this weekend, which has already left 11 people dead, according to the Fire Department.

Just as he had done on vacation in previous years, Castro left for the United States with his wife and children last week. At first, he had decided to coordinate government actions remotely, with vice-governor Thiago Pampolha commanding the field and all secretaries acting.

Earlier, on social media, the governor paid condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the rains and said he was in contact with the mayors of the affected municipalities.

Pressured by public opinion, however, he changed his mind and decided to return to the country.

The federal government was involved in the first hours of the calamity, with the promise, by the Minister of Integration and Regional Development, Waldez Góes, of a decree with the basis of humanitarian aid for the State on Sunday night.

This was first articulated with the mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes (PSB), in the early afternoon. At around 3 pm, Paes declared an emergency in the capital, which has not yet happened by the State government.

Government sources told Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) that Castro's deputy, Thiago Pampolha, has already analyzed declaring a state of emergency, but came to the conclusion that this must first be done by the municipalities and then followed by the State Civil Defense.

In addition to the northern zone of Rio, the municipalities most affected by the rains are in Baixada Fluminense, including Nova Iguaçu, Duque de Caxias, Belford Roxo and São João de Meriti.