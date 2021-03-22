Under pressure, the ruling party reactivates the debate over biofuels with a new project powered by Máximo Kirchner. They will look for the opposition consensus and disrupt the two special sessions -ordered by Together for Change and the Federal Interblock- to discuss the extension of the current law that expires in May this Thursday, on tables.

The law that grants Tax benefits for the 54 bioethanol and biodiesel production plants expire in May. The extension, promoted by the official Santa Fe María de los Angeles Sacnun, was unanimously approved in the Senate, but in the lower houses it was stopped and raised demands from the opposition benches and within the Frente de Todos itself.

Tired of demanding the treatment of the extension – which was promised for the extraordinary period – the Federal Interblock that brings together the four Cordobans who respond to Governor Juan Schiaretti and the Lavagnistas He requested a special session for this Thursday at 12 o’clock to discuss the issue. The next day, Together for Change requested another session for the same day, an hour before, also to deal with biofuels and a package of projects related to vaccines.

The issue generates tension within the Frente de Todos bench where there are numerous provinces, including Santa Fe and Tucumán, governed by government officials, requesting urgent treatment. Would the official legislators of those provinces have the margin not to go down to the session requested to address this issue?

Against the ropes, the Frente de Todos came out to respond and convened an information meeting of the Energy Commission for Monday, in which The secretary of the national portfolio, Dario Martínez, will participate.

For that day it is expected that the ruling party will present the lines of the project in which the Executive and Máximo Kirchner, who held meetings with the rural SME sector, with which it seeks to rebuild ties.

In fact, the draft that is circulating aims to centralize the tax benefits of the promotion regime for small and medium-sized companies in the sector.

The text sets the percentage of the mandatory minimum cut of biofuels in gasoline and diesel pumps between 5% and 7% (today it is between 10% and 15%) but states that 100% is distributed among biodiesel and bioethanol SMEs.

“Today there are 7 biodiesel companies that account for almost 80% of production and about 37 deal with the remaining 20%. The current law benefits everyone equally. The question is: after 15 years of the promotion regime, do we have to support everyone equally or does it deserve to be analyzed? “, Declared the deputy of the FdT of Santa Fe, Germán Martínez.

Máximo has already built bridges with the Córdoba Federal block – led by Carlos Gutiérrez – and Mario Negri and Cristian Ritondo from Juntos por el Cambio also approached the proposal to seek consensus. Both benches must decide whether or not to hold the special sessions they requested.

“We do not have the fine project, we will wait until Monday to see what happens,” they say in JxC.

“The Government clearly demonstrates the lack of direction in the economic plan in general and in the energy policy in particular. The Senate approved one thing and the Deputies want a different project. The worst thing for investment in this sector, which has long-term returns, is uncertainty, “he complained to Clarion, Omar de Marchi (PRO), Vice President of the Energy Commission.

The head of the Lavagnista bloc, Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez, also sowed doubts: “If starting to deal with a new project is the way to block the extension approved by the Senate, we are going wrong. The continuity of the current regime is not incompatible with serious work to improve it, without time pressures ”, he pointed out.