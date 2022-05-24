Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- On a three-day tour of the north of the state of Sinaloa to socialize the electoral reform, Gerardo Fernández Noroña stressed that he is going to seriously dispute his aspiration to be the replacement of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador .

“At the time I want to take over from fellow president López Obrador, I already said it and I’m going to look for it, they don’t put me in their polls, but now, as the classic says, I have other data, I know below that things are going very Well, I’m going to dispute it seriously, I’m not going to tolerate any outrage, I’m going with my ax as they say, and I’m doing quite well, really”.

The federal deputy mentioned that the PT has already done him the honor of being the candidate for the pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

“That is, of all those who aspire, I am the only one who has a ticket, that is, the others will be able to say mass, but Morena I do not know how many will propose.”

He stated that: “Under no circumstances would I be a candidate for the PRI, PAN and PRD, first dead.”

He added that he would not go alone for the PT, since he is convinced of unity, so Morena, PT and the Green party will go together. He commented that Morena cannot say who will and who will not be the candidate, since he will be the one who wins the poll.

He added that the right would love to see them split. “I can’t help but see that the right wing would love for us to split up, and that would be a step that would make it easier for us to lose the presidency.”